WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Oct 15 U.S. Federal Reserve
policymakers are not as divided as it may appear and are
generally operating under the same framework for determining
when to raise interest rates, one Fed official said on Thursday,
while another said the differences of opinion reflect the
countervailing economic data.
Many Fed watchers are exasperated by the mixed messages from
the U.S. central bank in recent weeks. Fed Chair Janet Yellen
and other officials have said they expect a rate hike will be
needed by the end of this year, but two Fed governors this week
urged caution.
New York Fed President William Dudley, who repeated his view
that a rate hike was likely by year's end, acknowledged the
central bank has not communicated well, but he downplayed the
differences that existed among officials.
"At the end of the day people are exaggerating" the
divisions, Dudley said in response to a question after a panel
presentation in Washington on Thursday. "We are all pretty much
on the same page."
The Fed surprised half of Wall Street in September by
holding rates steady. The central bank was worried by turmoil in
global financial markets and the possibility a China-led global
economic slowdown could knock the United States off course.
Now investors and economists are confused over what it will
take to get the Fed to pull the trigger.
"No one knows what you are doing," said John Taylor, a
prominent economist on monetary theory who was on the panel with
Dudley. "You can be out there talking all the time and thinking
you're being transparent and just confusing things."
In an at-times heated debate at the Washington conference,
Dudley said the Fed has made clear it needs to be more confident
that inflation will rise toward its 2 percent target before
raising rates.
He said it was reasonable for policymakers to come to
different conclusions over where the economy is going.
"What's unclear is the economy," Dudley said.
Loretta Mester, president of the Cleveland Fed, said she is
not surprised that conflicting views are emerging.
"We try to be as clear as possible about the rationale
behind our decisions," she told a New York University audience
on Thursday, calling Fed communications "a journey." "Given the
cross currents in the economy, different people can have
different views ... which is really reflective of what the
committee's decision-making is," she said.
Mester, Dudley and the majority of the Fed's 17 policymakers
expect to begin raising rates from near zero before year end.
While evidence is mounting that economic growth is cooling
in America, Dudley said much of the slowdown appeared to be due
to temporary factors. He said a strong dollar was also playing a
role but that the economy still seemed to be growing at a
healthy clip.
Moreover, falling unemployment will eventually lead to
rising prices, Dudley said, adding that he does not need to see
price increases to be confident that they will trend higher.
"I see a linkage between pressure on labor market resources
and my confidence in inflation," he said.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider, Jason Lange and Jonathan
Spicer; Editing by Diane Craft)