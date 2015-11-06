(Recasts; adds comments from Fed's Brainard, poll of bond
dealers)
By Jason Lange and Lindsay Dunsmuir
Nov 6 Strong growth in the number of U.S. jobs
last month bolstered the case for a December interest rate hike
by the Federal Reserve, where officials had already begun to
worry the economy might eventually overheat without higher
borrowing costs.
Employers outside of the farming sector added 271,000 jobs
in October, the most in 10 months, and the jobless rate fell to
a 7-1/2-year low of 5.0 percent, the Labor Department said on
Friday.
Policymakers at the U.S. central bank welcomed the data and
investors increased bets that the first rate increase in more
than nine years will come next month. Futures markets shifted to
show a 70 percent probability of a December rate hike, up from
58 percent before the report.
"We've indicated that conditions look like they could be
right for an increase," Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President
Charles Evans told CNBC. "The real side of the economy is
looking a lot better."
With a number of Fed officials already saying they do not
want or expect the jobless rate to fall much further, it would
likely take a devastating blow in November hiring or mayhem in
financial markets for a majority of policymakers to give up on
their expectation of a hike at their Dec. 15-16 policy meeting.
A Reuters poll of top bond dealers showed a growing number
expected borrowing costs to go up next month, with 15 of 17
looking for a hike.
"We are doing about as good as we could ever do," St. Louis
Fed chief James Bullard said at an event in St. Louis, adding
that his economic models suggested the jobless rate was poised
to drop to as low as 4 percent.
Fed Governor Lael Brainard, however, stepped up calls for
officials to proceed with care given weakness overseas and the
Fed's lack of ammunition to respond to any possible renewed
weakness at home with benchmark rates already near zero.
"The ability to offset spillovers from adverse developments
in foreign economies with conventional policy is constrained,
suggesting greater caution than normal," she told a conference
sponsored by the International Monetary Fund.
MORE THAN ENOUGH
Prior to Friday's report, private economists had said job
gains above 150,000 in October and November could be enough for
the central bank to push rates higher next month.
Some Fed officials think the bar should be even lower,
meaning a December rate increase is likely even if job growth in
November looks lackluster.
A range of research at the central bank suggests the Fed
could feeling comfortable raising rates even if monthly job
growth dropped to around 100,000 as long as other signals on the
economy's health do not flash warning signs.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart has said more than
100,000 new jobs a month is enough to outpace population growth,
while Bullard has pinned the number between 100,000 and 125,000.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester thinks job growth as low
as 70,000 could keep the jobless rate steady.
These numbers are considerably lower than was normal in past
decades because the U.S. population is becoming increasingly
elderly, and the baby boom generation is now retiring in droves,
slowing growth in the workforce.
Indeed, U.S. central bankers have been saying job creation
needs to slow. Already, the median view among Fed policymakers
is that an unemployment rate below 4.9 percent would eventually
send inflation above their 2 percent target.
"The natural expectation is for the pace of job growth to
slow in the months and quarters ahead. We are expecting that to
happen," Bullard told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Jason Lange in Washington;
Additional reporting by Howard Schneider in St. Louis; Writing
by Jason Lange and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Chizu
Nomiyama)