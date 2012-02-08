* Drop in jobless rate casts intrigue on Fed's next move
By Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer
SAN RAMON, Calif./NEW YORK, Feb 8 The
pick-up in U.S. jobs has caught the eye of two top Federal
Reserve officials who said on Wednesday that continued
improvement in the beleaguered labor market dampens prospects
for more economic stimulus measures from the central bank.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams and Richmond Fed
President Jeffrey Lacker pointed to better-than-expected data in
recent months that show the U.S. unemployment rate dropped to
8.3 percent, a still-high level that casts intrigue on the Fed's
next move to boost the economy, if any.
The stronger labor market has investors buzzing over whether
the Fed will ultimately decide to launch a third round of
so-called quantitative easing, or QE3, through more asset
purchases.
The central bank may yet need to buy more bonds to bolster
the weak recovery, but the jobs data make it a "close call,"
Williams told reporters after a speech in San Ramon, California.
Further Fed stimulus "is not a slam dunk in the sense that
if the economy really slowed or inflation came down a lot -
then, I think, the case for more stimulus is much stronger, much
more obvious," he said.
Lacker, while noting that unexpected developments could
always warrant further stimulus, said: "I don't see those
prospects as very likely right now at all.
"If we keep data like we've been getting, I don't see a
rationale for further easing at this point at all," Lacker said
on CNN television, after being asked about a third round of
quantitative easing.
Williams and Lacker are on opposite sides of an internal Fed
debate over how best to nurture an economic recovery from the
worst recession in decades. The Fed has kept rates near zero for
more than three years and bought $2.3 trillion in Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities to push borrowing costs down further.
While Williams backed a Fed decision on Jan. 25 to state
that the central bank expected to keep interest rates
"exceptionally low" through at least late 2014 - a move defended
by Chairman Ben Bernanke and the powerful core of policymakers -
Lacker was the lone dissenter among those with votes this year
on the policy-setting committee.
Lacker, among the minority of "hawks" who worry more about
inflation getting out of hand than the high jobless rate, said
rates will need to rise before then and said the positive data
in part prompted his dissent.
The economy "is picking up steam right now," Lacker said.
Three other Fed policymakers - James Bullard of St. Louis,
Charles Plosser of Philadelphia and Richard Fisher of Dallas,
all of whom do not have votes this year - have also publicly
stated their opposition to the 2014 language in the statement.
INTERNAL DEBATE
While unemployment has dipped, inflation is running below
the Fed's 2-percent target, possibly paving the way for more
easy monetary policy.
Williams, on the "dovish" end of the policy spectrum, said
he sees the U.S. economy growing at just over 2 percent this
year - enough to chip away at high unemployment, however slowly.
"That to me is not a satisfactory outcome," he said, but
given the recent strength in labor markets, "you are kind of in
the close-call space with my forecast."
His views appear in line with the majority of the 17 Fed
policymakers, including Bernanke, who has said the Fed should
consider doing even more for the economy if unemployment stays
high and inflation keeps falling.
If conditions worsen enough to merit more bond-buying,
Williams said, the Fed should purchase mortgage-backed
securities to bolster the distressed housing market, which is at
the heart of the weak recovery.
While there are signs of improvement in manufacturing and
consumer spending in the world's largest economy, housing has
remained depressed.
The Fed is increasingly pinpointing housing as the key to
the recovery, and Williams is the second regional Fed president
in a week to make the case that any more monetary policy
accommodation should come through the purchase of more
mortgage-backed securities.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans last Thursday said he
would be "aggressive" in seeking more help for the economy
through the purchase of such bonds.
The Fed's first two rounds of quantitative easing were
controversial, drawing criticism at home and abroad.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir in San Ramon and Jonathan Spicer in
New York; additional reporting by Leah Schnurr in New York;
Editing by Padraic Cassidy)