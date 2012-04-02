(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* Pianalto: Current monetary stance still the best
* Fisher: Recovery gains momentum but too early to tighten
* Need to sit, wait, watch and look - Fisher
* Bullard sees global pressure on inflation
By Kim Palmer and Mark Felsenthal
MARIETTA, Ohio, April 2 Federal Reserve
policymakers on Monday signaled little appetite for further
monetary steps to stimulate U.S. growth in an economy that is
gradually strengthening.
"With my current outlook, I think our policy stance is still
the one best suited to foster steady gains in output and
employment and to maintain stable prices," Cleveland Fed
President Sandra Pianalto told a business group.
A voter on the Fed's policy-setting panel this year,
Pianalto is viewed as a moderate aligned with a core group of
policymakers, led by Chairman Ben Bernanke, who favor an
activist approach to speeding up a sluggish recovery.
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said the economic
recovery is gaining momentum and the central bank should not act
hastily. A frequent critic of aggressive stimulus, he said in a
television interview the Fed should watch and wait for more
conclusive evidence that the recovery will endure before
deciding its next move.
While Fisher saw no signs of "dramatic" inflationary
pressures building, St. Louis Fed President Jame Bullard pointed
to tight overall global capacity, which he said could be putting
some upward pressure on U.S. inflation.
Their comments overall suggest there may be a high
threshold for further Fed easing and that policymakers probably
want to see a marked deterioration in the recovery before they
would support firing another round of monetary stimulus.`
The Fed cut rates to near zero in December 2008 and has
bought $2.3 trillion in bonds to boost growth. Recent news that
hiring has been stronger than expected has led many analysts to
project the Fed will have to raise interest rates earlier than
the late 2014 date it has indicated.
But Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week the relatively
modest pace of U.S. growth is unlikely to lower the 8.3 percent
unemployment rate quickly, and that further stimulative action
would remain an option.
The Fed is scheduled to release minutes on Tuesday from its
March meeting, which may offer further insight on how actively
the central bank is considering additional steps to boost
growth. The Fed's policymakers next meeting will be April 24-25.
FISHER - TOO EARLY TO TIGHTEN
Fisher, the Fed official known for backing a tighter
monetary stance, cautioned that the Fed should not act too
quickly to reverse its ultra-loose monetary policy stance.
"I think it's a little bit premature to talk about
tightening here," Fisher, a non-voter this year, said on CNBC.
Bullard said global factors could be keeping U.S. inflation
at higher levels than would normally correspond with the
sluggish pace of U.S. recovery, pointing to his reluctance to
support any further easing.
"The weighted average of the output gaps for advanced
economies and emerging economies may be positive," Bullard said
in remarks presented last week in Beijing and released on
Monday. "This may suggest upward, not downward pressure on U.S.
inflation."
That view is somewhat out of the Fed mainstream.
In its March policy statement, officials said that while
gasoline prices may push inflation temporarily higher, inflation
is likely to settle at or below the target level of 2 percent.
Bullard, also a non-voter, is seen as a centrist on the
spectrum of Fed views, but has in recent months been
persistently skeptical of the need for further monetary
stimulus.
Dallas' Fisher made clear he is opposed to more steps,
unless the economy unexpectedly faltered. He said the timing of
any rate increase will depend on how the economy develops.
"The question is ... will we go from job creation to growth
in final demand? I think we are proceeding along that path, but
I think we have a ways to go," Fisher said.
The best course for central bank policymakers is to be
patient and monitor the strength of the recovery, Fisher
suggested.
"I think we should sit, wait, watch and look. If the economy
continues to improve, see how we will exit," he said.
In contrast to the cautionary note by Bullard on the price
outlook, Fisher said there was no sign of "dramatic inflationary
pressures despite the gas pump" because higher gasoline prices
have been partly offset by lower prices for other items.
But Bullard raised questions about using the U.S. output gap
to argue that inflationary pressures are absent domestically. In
a globalized economy, policymakers need to consider global
output, where there appears to be more constraints on capacity,
he said.
(Additional reporting and writing by Stella Dawson and Mark
Felsenthal in Washington and Jonathan Spicer in New York;
Editing by Neil Stempleman and Jan Paschal)