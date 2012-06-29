By Jonathan Spicer and Mark Felsenthal
NEW YORK/LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 29 Federal
Reserve officials on Friday said they were keeping an eye out
for any signs that slowing growth is raising deflation risks but
differed on how worrisome sluggish job markets are for the
modest U.S. economic recovery.
New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley, a
close ally of the U.S. central bank's chairman, Ben Bernanke,
said he had modestly lowered his expectations for inflation in
coming months.
He said he would need to see more information on the U.S.
jobs market and the unfolding of the European sovereign debt
crisis before having a clearer sense of the health of the U.S.
economy.
A permanent voter on the Fed's policy-setting panel, Dudley
said employment growth has "slowed considerably of late" as the
economy has lost momentum.
The New York Fed leader has a reputation as a policy dove
and has supported aggressive measures to boost growth and bring
down high unemployment. He focused on the economic outlook and
did not discuss in any detail the Fed's decision last week to
boost monetary stimulus for the sluggish U.S. recovery or
whether more monetary easing might be needed.
"Although some of the current uncertainties will take time
to resolve, I can imagine material data on a number of
dimensions could become available in the coming weeks and months
that could lead me to adjust my forecast further," Dudley told
the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce.
"I will be paying particularly close attention to whether
domestic momentum and hiring picks up now that the pay-back for
the mild winter is over, and whether financial conditions, which
are heavily influenced at present by developments in Europe,
ease or tighten further," he said.
Another policymaker who has opposed expanding Fed support
for the recovery, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, said he
had argued against the expansion last week of the portfolio
rebalancing initiative referred to as Operation Twist, but
ultimately supported Bernanke's decision.
Bullard also said it would take more than a continuation of
weak job growth to spur the Fed to a third round of quantitative
easing.
"To get to QE3 you'd have to see a sharp drop-off in
economic activity in the U.S. or a clear threat of deflation,"
he told reporters after a speech to local business and community
representatives. "I don't think, at least as things stand right
now, we don't see either one of those."
Bullard said that he anticipates sluggish job growth in
coming months. The St. Louis Fed president is not a voter this
year on the policy-setting panel and is seen as being at the
center of the spectrum of Fed views, which shade from urging
greater action to lower the jobless rate to concern that
ultra-easy money should be curtailed at the earliest
opportunity.
Three consecutive months of disappointing U.S. jobs growth
and the simmering euro zone debt crisis led the Fed at its
latest scheduled meeting last week to extend by six months and
$267 billion a bond maturity-extension program called Operation
Twist.
The Fed cut U.S. interest rates to near zero more than three
years ago and has pledged conditionally to hold benchmark
borrowing costs at that level through late 2014 in an effort to
spur growth. The central bank has also bought $2.3 trillion in
bonds through its first two quantitative easing initiatives.
Also last week, the Fed slashed its expectations for
economic growth over the next two years and trimmed an inflation
prediction, while raising expectations for the unemployment
rate, which in May stood at 8.2 percent.
However, it held off on another round of bond-buying.
Wall Street bond firms polled after the Fed's most recent
meeting saw a 50 percent chance of another asset purchase
program.
Some Fed officials have suggested risks from the euro zone
crisis point to a need for further easing measures as a
precaution. However, Bullard said risks from that crisis have
caused only modest strains in U.S. financial markets.
Another Fed official, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren,
on Friday suggested expanding bank "stress tests" to include the
likely support those institutions would need to provide to
sponsored money market mutual funds.
The vulnerabilities of money market mutual funds, which,
unlike bank accounts, do not offer deposit insurance, came to
light during the 2007-2009 financial crisis, and have surfaced
anew in connection with the euro zone upheaval.
New York's Dudley voted for the Operation Twist extension
despite having said on May 30 that, for now, additional Fed
stimulus was not warranted.
Giving more detail than in a speech a month ago, and citing
falling gasoline prices, Dudley on Friday said he expects
inflation to decline "a bit in coming months, falling somewhat
further below our 2-percent objective."
Illustrating competing views that are likely to make any Fed
decision on further action highly contentious, Bullard repeated
his more hawkish warning that the Fed's bloated balance sheet -
which has ballooned to around $2.8 trillion as a result of its
bond-buying sprees - could be an inflation risk if the recovery
accelerates suddenly.
However he also said that inflation is not now a problem and
that there is no danger of an inflationary psychology taking
root. Bullard acknowledged that gross domestic product growth is
falling short of expectations, saying he had lowered his GDP
forecast for 2012 to a 2.4 percent annual rate of increase.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)