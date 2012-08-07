(Adds comments by Bernanke)
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON Aug 7 A top Federal Reserve official
said on Tuesday the Federal Reserve should launch another
bond-buying program of whatever size and duration is necessary
to get the economy back on its feet, signaling support from some
U.S. policymakers for aggressive steps to boost the flagging
recovery.
Boston Fed Bank President Eric Rosengren said in interviews
with the New York Times and CNBC that the Fed should start
buying Treasury and mortgage-backed securities and continue
doing so until the economy was back to full strength.
"You continue to do it until it's clear that you're no
longer treading water," Rosengren told the New York Times. "You
continue to do it until you have documented evidence that you're
getting growth in income and the unemployment rate consistent
with your economic goals."
Rosengren is not a voter this year on the Fed's
policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee and is considered
to be among the most outspoken doves who favor an activist
approach to stimulating growth and bringing down the high
unemployment rate.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, who will be the ultimate arbiter
of whether the central bank launches more stimulus, called the
recovery "fragile" at an event on financial literacy. He said
the effects of the euro area crisis have been "pretty
significant" for the U.S. economy and have slowed economic
growth.
Bernanke did not offer clues as to whether he is ready to
recommend another round of easing.
However, Rosengren's suggestion that the Fed not place an
upper limit on its bond buying represents a new line of thinking
in the many unorthodox steps the U.S. central bank has taken
since it exhausted its conventional tool -- control over
short-term interest rates. The Fed cut the benchmark federal
funds rate to near zero in December 2008.
But it also flies in the face of the views of other
policymakers who think taking such bold measures so close to the
November general election would expose the Fed to criticism of
political intervention.
"I'm afraid that as we get closer to election season, that
people in the marketplace or elsewhere might draw that
conclusion, and it might come back to haunt us," Dallas Fed
President Richard Fisher told Reuters in an interview late on
Monday.
"I don't think this should inhibit a decision if it's a
right decision," he added, "but I wouldn't want to see this
torque up the political tension that surrounds the central
bank."
Bernanke, asked about political presssure by an audience
member at the financial literacy event, said the central bank
preserves its political independence carefully. Politics does
not factor into to its monetary policy decision-making, he said.
Fisher, considered one of the most avid hawks who emphasize
holding inflation in check at all costs, said he doesn't think
that the Fed can lower the 8.3 percent unemployment rate with
more bond purchases.
Monetary policy became part of the political discussion this
weekend with presumptive Republican presidential candidate Mitt
Romney saying on Sunday he does not think further Fed bond
buying would help the U.S. economy.
U.S. stocks extended gains on Tuesday, while Treasury debt
prices eased. The euro rose against the dollar, underpinned by
expectations the European Central Bank is prepared to act soon
to lower overly high borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.
Since the Fed cut short-term rates to the bone, it has
launched two rounds of bond buying, referred to as quantitative
easing, worth $2.3 trillion in all. When buying bonds, the Fed
has always said how much it planned to buy and over what period.
The Fed at its most recent meeting, ended last week, took no
new action to stimulate growth despite a flagging recovery but
said it stands ready to ease financial conditions if necessary.
Despite improved U.S. hiring last month, most Wall Street
economists still expect the Fed to launch another round of
monetary stimulus this year, with the majority expecting it to
act as soon as September.
Rosengren said the world's largest economy is not growing as
fast as policymakers had anticipated and that he did not expect
it to gain strength in the second half of the year.
Other Fed officials have expressed concern that further
expanding the Fed's already bloated balance sheet could risk
triggering inflation when growth accelerates. However, Rosengren
said he has not seen inflationary pressures from the two
previous massive bond purchase programs of the Fed.
Like Dallas' Fisher, others have questioned whether further
bond purchases would do much to help the economy. Rosengren
expressed confidence, however, that the approach would reap
benefits.
"There are a number of areas where quantitative easing can
help," he said. "One, it does push up asset prices. ... A second
area is the housing market," he added.
Stock market gains that have followed Fed quantitative
easing announcements have increased consumption, he said. Recent
improvements in the housing market are in part a reflection of
the Fed's aggressive efforts to pull down longer-term interest
rates, he added.
