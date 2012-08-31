* Bernanke says labor market stagnation "grave concern"
* Stops short of clear signal of Fed action in September
* Fed chief downplays risks from unconventional policies
* Economists divided on Fed's next move
By Pedro da Costa and Alister Bull
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug 31 Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday said the U.S. economy faced
"daunting" challenges and that progress reducing unemployment
had been too slow, but he stopped short of providing a clear
signal of further monetary policy easing.
Bernanke said the central bank would act as needed to
strengthen the recovery but he also said it had to weigh the
costs as well as the benefits of more monetary stimulus,
although he hinted the costs may be worthwhile.
"As we assess the benefits and costs of alternative policy
approaches ... we must not lose sight of the daunting economic
challenges that confront our nation," Bernanke said at the
Kansas City Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium.
"Taking due account of the uncertainties and limits of its
policy tools, the Federal Reserve will provide additional policy
accommodation as needed to promote a stronger economic recovery
and sustained improvement in labor market conditions in a
context of price stability."
That was a somewhat weaker hint of policy easing than the
minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting had delivered, but it
was enough to keep alive hopes in financial markets that the
U.S. central bank would soon launch another round of bond
purchases to push borrowing costs lower.
The lack of a clear signal of policy action led markets to
see-saw in the wake of Bernanke's comments, but in the end his
emphasis on the travails of the struggling U.S. labor market
helped U.S. stocks extend gains. Yields on U.S. government bonds
dropped and the U.S. dollar declined against the euro.
"The stagnation of the labor market in particular is a grave
concern not only because of the enormous suffering and waste of
human talent it entails, but also because persistently high
levels of unemployment will wreak structural damage on our
economy that could last for many years," Bernanke said.
In response to the financial crisis and recession of
2007-2009, the Fed cut overnight interest rates to near zero and
bought $2.3 trillion in government and mortgage securities in
two separate rounds of so-called quantitative easing.
It next meets on Sept. 12-13, and policymakers have been
locked in debate over whether further bond purchases are
warranted to spur a stronger recovery.
Economists said Bernanke's emphasis on the health of the job
market throws an especially strong spotlight on a report due on
Sept. 7 on job growth in August. Hiring picked up in July but
the jobless rate moved up to 8.3 percent.
"Bernanke fell short of providing any explicit green light
to further asset purchases at the September meeting, but his
remarks reinforce the dovish bias arising from the minutes of
the July meeting," said Millan Mulraine, an economist at TD
Securities in New York.
"The burden of proof remains squarely on the data ... to
dissuade the Fed from taking further action," Mulraine said.
DOWNPLAYS RISKS OF UNCONVENTIONAL POLICIES
The Fed's aggressive efforts to prop up the economy have
drawn criticism from Republican politicians for potentially
sowing the seeds for inflation and asset bubbles.
Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney has said he does
not think a third round of quantitative easing, or QE3 in market
parlance, would help the economy, and some analysts think the
central bank may be hesitant to act ahead of the Nov. 6
presidential election. After September, the Fed has one more
policy meeting in late October before Americans go to the polls.
Bernanke, however, downplayed the potential risks from the
Fed's unconventional policies and argued that the asset
purchases had been quite effective at boosting economic growth.
"The costs of nontraditional policies, when considered
carefully, appear manageable, implying that we should not rule
out the further use of such policies if economic conditions
warrant," he said.
The economy emerged from recession nearly three years ago,
but growth has remained tepid. U.S. gross domestic product grew
at a 1.7 percent annual rate in the second quarter, too weak to
bring down the nation's elevated unemployment rate of 8.3 pct.
"Unless the economy begins to grow more quickly than it has
recently, the unemployment rate is likely to remain far above
levels consistent with maximum sustainable employment," Bernanke
said. The Fed is charged with pursuing both price stability and
full employment.
Economic data has improved since the Fed's July 31-Aug. 1
meeting, which came before a stronger-than-expected reading for
July employment. Reports on retail sales, exports and housing
have also been relatively solid.
A report on Friday showed U.S. consumer sentiment hit a
three-month high in August, although pessimism on the future
remained.
The economy's generally better tone has led some market
participants to dial back their expectations of a fresh round of
Fed bond purchases in September, with analysts closely divided
over the prospects for action.
As an alternative, many economists say, the Fed may simply
push further into the future the date it thinks it will finally
start to move interest rates higher. The central bank has said
since January that it expects to keep rates near zero at least
through late 2014.