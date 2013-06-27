* Dudley, Powell say markets missing the point on QE3
* Pace of QE3 will depend on economic outlook, not calendar
* Pullback if economy performs as expected -Lockhart
By Jonathan Spicer and Alister Bull
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 27 In remarkably
similar tones, two influential Federal Reserve policymakers on
Thursday sought to dissuade investors that monetary
accommodation was fading any time soon, each going so far as to
say markets have misinterpreted the U.S. central bank's
intentions.
The separate speeches from New York Fed President William
Dudley and Fed Governor Jerome Powell underscore how uneasily
U.S. policymakers have been watching the sharp retrenchment in
global markets since last week, when the central bank unveiled a
timeline for the reduction and eventual end to asset purchases.
The concerted effort this week by not only Fed officials but
also European central bankers appeared to be working. Global
stock and bond markets rose on Thursday as fears eased of an
imminent end to stimulus for the world's largest economy.
Financial market conditions started tightening last month
but accelerated sharply last week when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
said the central bank expected to reduce the pace of bond buying
later this year, and to end the QE3 program altogether by
mid-2014, if the economy improves as expected.
But Dudley said the so-called quantitative easing program,
or QE3, would be more aggressive than the timeline Bernanke
outlined if U.S. economic growth and the labor market turn out
weaker than expected. The timeline depends not on calendar dates
but on the economic outlook, he argued.
"Economic circumstances could diverge significantly from the
FOMC's expectations," Dudley told reporters at a briefing at the
New York Fed's headquarters, referring to the policy-setting
Federal Open Market Committee.
"If labor market conditions and the economy's growth
momentum were to be less favorable than in the FOMC's outlook -
and this is what has happened in recent years - I would expect
that the asset purchases would continue at a higher pace for
longer," he said.
Financial markets have been rocked since Bernanke's
comments, with yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury debt spiking to
near a two-year high. The across-the-board higher cost of
borrowing runs the risk of tripping up a U.S. recovery that is
showing signs of resiliency but has faltered the last few years.
Powell also stressed that the reduction in QE3 could be
delayed and in all likelihood "will continue for some time." The
$85-billion pace could be reduced more quickly than currently
planned, or even boosted if needed, he told the Bipartisan
Policy Center, a Washington think-tank.
"Market adjustments since May have been larger than would be
justified by any reasonable reassessment of the path of policy,"
Powell said.
"To the extent the market is pricing in an increase in the
federal funds rate in 2014, that implies a stronger economic
performance than is forecast either by most FOMC participants or
by private forecasters," he added.
A third Fed policymaker, Dennis Lockhart of the Atlanta Fed,
like Dudley and Powell argued on Thursday that the economy's
path will determine the fate of the central bank's bond buying.
But he added that it would be appropriate to pull back a bit if
the economy performs as expected.
"There is no 'predetermined' pace of reductions in the asset
purchases, nor is the stopping point fixed," Lockhart said in
remarks prepared for delivery to the Kiwanis Club of Marietta.
INVESTORS VS POLICYMAKERS
Frustrated with fitful U.S. recovery from the Great
Recession, the central bank has kept the federal funds rate near
zero since late 2008 and has promised to keep it there at least
until the unemployment rate falls to 6.5 percent from 7.6
percent now, as long as inflation stays below 2.5 percent.
According to futures contracts at the Chicago Board of
Trade, traders had brought forward expectations for the first
interest-rate hike to late 2014 despite published forecasts that
show most Fed policymakers don't expect to tighten until 2015.
Dudley, a close ally of Bernanke who like Powell has a
permanent vote on policy, argued recent market expectations for
an earlier rate rise are "quite out of sync" with the statements
and expectations of the FOMC.
Even under the timeline for reducing QE3, "a rise in
short-term rates is very likely to be a long way off," Dudley
said, adding that even when 6.5 percent unemployment is reached
the Fed could leave rates near zero for "considerably longer."
The labor market, which the Fed is targeting with its QE3
stimulus, "still cannot be regarded as healthy," Dudley said,
adding "there remains a great deal of slack in the economy."
The Fed's two main stimulus efforts - QE3 and low rates -
are tied in different ways to sustainable economic growth, which
for the first quarter was a below-average 1.8 percent, another
worrying sign for the world's largest economy.
U.S. stocks climbed and the yields on U.S. Treasuries eased
on Thursday as markets showed signs of stabilizing after the
recent dramatic selloff.
Powell said that some of this disturbance was probably
unavoidable, given the delicate task of communicating evolving
views on the economy and Fed policy. But he also argued that
real interest rates remained low by historic standards, while
equity valuations looked like they were within normal ranges.
Dudley said the Fed is watching markets closely: "It's no
question that tighter financial conditions will have some impact
on the growth rate... But much more important than that is what
this economic data actually reveals about how this tug of war
between fiscal policy and improving fundamentals gets resolved."
Asked about Bernanke's attempt last week to clarify the plan
for QE3, Dudley said: "Some market participants took that as a
hint or a signal, and I don't think that was meant at all.
"We're trying to communicate, plain speaking, in a very
transparent style," he added. "If people misinterpret that as us
sending hints - I just think that's not what we're trying to
do."