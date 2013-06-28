* Stein says long view, not latest data, should be key
factor
* Treasury yields rise after Stein reference to September
* Stein sees labor market progress since program launched
* Lacker sees more market volatility
* Williams says too soon to end bond-buying program
By Jonathan Spicer and Alister Bull
NEW YORK/WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va., June 28 (Reuters) -
S eptember could be an opportune time for the Federal Reserve
to consider scaling back its assets purchase, an influential
official of the U.S. central bank said on Friday, as he stressed
that the Fed must take a long view of economic progress and not
be blinded by the most recent data.
The remarks by Fed Governor Jeremy Stein drew the attention
of economists and investors after he ticked off several examples
of improvement in the labor market since the Fed launched its
bond-buying program last September.
Stein's speech, and a separate one on Friday by Jeffrey
Lacker, president of the Richmond Fed, had some parallels to
efforts by other Fed officials earlier this week to soothe
market anxieties about a pullback in the bond purchases.
Nonetheless, Stein and Lacker took a more aggressive tone on
when the central bank's unprecedented policy accommodation might
be reduced.
Even so, differences within the Fed over the strength of the
economy were in view as a third policymaker, John Williams,
president of the San Francisco Fed, shelved his earlier view
that the Fed could stop buying bonds by late 2013, saying, "It's
too early to cut back on our programs right now."
The Fed's purchase of Treasuries and mortgage bonds at a
monthly pace of $85 billion has provided a huge flow of
liquidity into financial markets, driving up assets from stocks
to bonds.
Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose after
Stein's remarks, a sharp reversal of stabilization in the market
earlier in the day.
Markets had dropped hard in the days after Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke last week said the Fed expected to pare back on its
bond purchases, known as quantitative easing, later this year
and to halt it altogether by mid-2014, as long as the economy
progresses as expected. Unemployment will likely have fallen to
about 7 percent by then, he said.
But Stein on Friday, in an unusual move, trained investors'
attention on the Fed's September policy meeting, though the
policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee next meets in July.
"The best approach is for the committee to be clear that in
making a decision in, say, September, it will give primary
weight to the large stock of news that has accumulated since the
inception of the program and will not be unduly influenced by
whatever data releases arrive in the few weeks before the
meeting," said Stein, a voting member of the policy committee.
Data from early September "will remain relevant for future
decisions," even if it does not play a primary role in any
policy decision in September, he said, in a speech at the
Council on Foreign Relations in New York.
"If the news is bad, and it is confirmed by further bad news
in October and November, this would suggest that the 7 percent
unemployment goal is likely to be further away, and the
remainder of the program would be extended accordingly," he
said.
Stein's comments drew a sharp reaction on expectations of
the Fed's policy path.
"Stein's remarks cannot be lightly dismissed and raise risks
that some on the committee may have already essentially decided
on September," said Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JP
Morgan in New York.
Lacker also put September in focus, saying the Fed meeting
that month "is certainly a candidate" for when the Fed could
first reduce its pace of buying, though he said that economic
data would be key.
Nearly half of the economists polled by Reuters this month
expect the Fed to start reducing the pace of asset purchases in
September.
EXPECT MORE VOLATILITY
Williams, who is a voter on Fed policy this year, gave no
preferred timeline for reducing bond purchases, saying only that
doing so would be appropriate "at some point." If inflation
continues to come in below expectations, that could point to the
need for more stimulus, not less, he said.
He called the recent rise in Treasury rates a "healthy"
development because it suggests markets no longer assume the Fed
will keep rates low forever.
Lacker, one of the central bank's most hawkish officials
and a persistent critic of the latest round of bond buying, said
it was "wise" for Bernanke to clarify the Fed's views on future
bond buying, but he stressed policy would still be loose as the
Fed reduces "the pace at which it is adding accommodation."
Lacker is not a voter on policy this year.
Financial markets should brace for more volatility as they
digest news of a reduction in quantitative easing, Lacker told a
judicial conference in West Virginia, adding that it "should not
interfere with the moderate-growth scenario that I have
presented."
Williams said that the sudden rise in rates suggests some
investors had become complacent about low rates and that froth
had been building in some areas of financial markets.
"It's healthy to get some froth out of the market," he told
reporters after his speech.
On the labor market, where unemployment remains high at 7.6
percent, Stein noted the rate was 8.1 percent when the bond
purchase program was launched last year. Monthly job growth has
jumped dramatically since then, he said, adding Fed forecasts
are also more optimistic.
Stein said the Fed can be more specific about its plans for
QE3 as it approaches its policy goals. The timeline Bernanke
articulated illustrates a "greater willingness to spell out what
the committee is looking for, as opposed to a 'we'll know it
when we see it' approach," he said.
Still, Stein stressed that reducing the pace of QE3 is
highly conditional on the economy. He added it did not mark a
change in policy and was meant only to clarify things for
investors.
Stein, a relatively new but highly respected member of the
powerful Fed board, turned some heads back in February when he
warned the massive asset purchases were showing signs of
inflating price bubbles in junk bonds and other markets.
But on Friday he said while financial stability should play
a roll in monetary policy decisions, the benefits of QE3 have
surpassed the costs of the program, including such stability
risks.