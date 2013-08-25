* Currencies plunge as Fed gets ready to trim bond buys
* Risk of crisis takes center stage at Jackson Hole
* Fed mindful of spillovers, but focus is on U.S. economy
* Emerging markets urged to erect their own defenses
By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug 25 The recent selloff in
emerging markets is a classic case of being careful what you
wish for.
When the Federal Reserve was ramping up its asset purchases
to support a flagging U.S. economy, many officials overseas
criticized the United States for putting undue upward pressure
on their currencies. Most memorably, Brazilian Finance Minister
Guido Mantega suggested rich countries were engaged in a
"currency war" or a race to devalue to gain a trade advantage.
Now that the Fed is moving toward shuttering its bond-buying
program, currencies in emerging markets have begun to plunge and
there are growing fears of a possible crisis.
The Indian rupee and Turkish lira have sunk to record lows
against the dollar, while the Indonesian rupiah has hit a
four-year low. Mexico and Korea have faced pressure, as has
Brazil, which last week put up $60 billion to stem the real's
slide.
The risk of these pressures snowballing into a crisis that
engulfs the world economy was the focus of much of this year's
Federal Reserve conference at Jackson Hole, whose theme was the
global dimensions of monetary policy.
Central bankers from around the world attended the
conference, which wrapped up on Saturday, and their conclusion
was not startling: unconventional monetary policy in developed
nations such as the United States, while appropriate for
domestic objectives, can have big spillover effects.
And, for better or worse, these policies - such as the Fed's
bond buying and near-zero interest rates - have spurred the need
for developing countries to create their own unconventional
tools to control monetary flows.
But there was disagreement as to the degree central bankers
in rich nations should pay attention to the overseas impact of
their policies, as opposed to simply focusing on the economic
goals of their home country, as has been traditionally the case.
Agustin Carstens, governor of Mexico's central bank, argued
that central banks in rich countries cannot conduct policy in a
vacuum, and must keep in mind the international effects or risk
sparking another financial crisis.
Carstens warned about the dangers a mismanaged exit from
unconventional monetary policies in countries like the United
States would pose for the developing world.
"It would be desirable for advanced economies to implement a
more predictable exit," he said during a panel discussion on
Friday. "Better communication, speaking with one voice, is very
important."
MINDING OUR OWN BUSINESS
Fed officials, both current and former, showed little
interest in giving the international impact of their policies
more weight. The Fed has been buying $85 billion in bonds each
month, but plans to scale that back before year end and bring
the purchases to a halt by mid-2014.
"We are there to set national policy for the betterment of
the U.S. economy and do not have a lot of scope to go outside
that set of considerations," Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank
President Dennis Lockhart told Reuters on Saturday. "But if (a
U.S. policymaker) saw real global risk, and said that is going
to be a second order effect on our domestic economy, then that
clearly could be considered, and I would consider it."
Donald Kohn, a former Fed vice chair and a candidate for the
top job when current chairman Ben Bernanke's term ends in
January, countered the claim that monetary policy might be too
loose globally, citing elevated jobless rates in rich countries.
He suggested the lack of exchange rate flexibility in some
nations, such as China, meant other emerging economies had to
bear the brunt of adverse effects from the Fed's policies.
"One of the ways that monetary policy of the United States
was transmitted was by resistance to exchange rate appreciation
in other countries," he said.
RAISE SHIELDS
The discussion veered from the ripples of Fed policy into
what emerging states can do to insulate themselves.
One of the papers presented called on poorer nations to
adopt so-called macroprudential policies, ranging from very
targeted restraints on credit and leverage to more sweeping
capital controls, to temper volatility in exchange rates and
investments.
"Macroprudential policies are necessary to restore monetary
policy independence for the noncentral countries," wrote Helene
Rey, a professor at the London Business School. "They can
substitute for capital controls, although if they are not
sufficient, capital controls must also be considered."
Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International
Monetary Fund, agreed capital controls might be needed in
certain circumstances but said they should not be a first line
of defense. The IMF had long stood against barriers to capital
flows, but its view has evolved in the wake of the 2007-2009
financial crisis.
Many analysts worry about the efficacy of such policies,
given a long history of failed currency interventions around the
world that often, by revealing a country's financial weakness,
have attracted speculators rather than deterred them.
The deputy central bank governor of Brazil, which has
employed capital controls to stem rapid inflows in recent years,
suggested they have likely helped to temper the monetary
pressures the country is now facing. Luiz Pereira struck a
lighter note in making his point.
"If you're throwing a party and you want to be more
selective in allowing guests into your own party, probably you
will have fewer people running for the exit doors" if something
goes terribly wrong, he said.
If no restrictions were placed on the guest list, he
continued, "the party gets too wild too soon."
"When you try to select your guests, you want the ones who
come stay longer without getting too drunk."