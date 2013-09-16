WASHINGTON, Sept 16 Federal Reserve Vice Chair
Janet Yellen became the frontrunner for the U.S. central bank's
top job when President Barack Obama's preferred candidate,
former adviser Larry Summers, withdrew, sources familiar with
the situation said on Monday.
If nominated and confirmed, Yellen would replace Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, whose second term expires in
January.
Summers, a former Treasury secretary under President Bill
Clinton and a top economic adviser to Obama during the first two
years of his presidency, dropped out of consideration for the
post on Sunday because of opposition among fellow Democrats that
would have made it difficult to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
Yellen, who has a long career in the Fed system and chaired
the White House Council for Economic Advisers under Clinton,
would be the first woman to hold the job.
People familiar with the situation said Obama had largely
whittled down his decision to two candidates, Summers and
Yellen. With Summers out of the picture, Yellen moved to the top
of the list. The president had mentioned former Vice Chairman
Donald Kohn previously as also being under consideration. Adding
further candidates to the list now was seen as unlikely.
An announcement is not expected this week. White House
spokesman Jay Carney told reporters earlier on Monday that Obama
would announce his decision in the fall.
"Calendar watchers will note that we are still in the
summer," Carney said. The autumn officially begins on Sunday.
"We believe current Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen
is now the clear frontrunner, followed by former Federal Reserve
Vice Chair Donald Kohn, with only a slim chance of it being
somebody else," economists at Nomura wrote in a note to clients.