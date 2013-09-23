* Dudley defends QE decision, says Fed still aims to reduce
program later this year
* Government shutdown looms
* U.S. risks losing its 'economic mojo' -Lockhart
* Fisher: urged trimming monthly bond buys by $10 bln
* Fisher says White House mishandled process for picking
next Fed chair
By Jonathan Spicer, Luciana Lopez and Ann Saphir
NEW YORK/SAN ANTONIO, Sept 23 The Federal
Reserve must for now continue to push hard against threats to
the U.S. recovery, but should still be able to reduce its
support for the economy later this year, an influential central
bank policymaker said on Monday.
In a strong defense of the Fed's shock decision last week to
keep buying bonds unabated, New York Fed President William
Dudley warned in a speech that fiscal uncertainties "loom very
large" as Congress prepares to hash out a deal to avoid a
government shutdown and raise the nation's debt ceiling.
At a separate New York event, Atlanta Fed President Dennis
Lockhart likewise warned that America risked "losing its
economic mojo" unless lawmakers worked to reverse declines in
labor productivity and new job creation.
In San Antonio, the hawkish chief of the Dallas Fed, Richard
Fisher, told reporters that he had pushed for the Fed to reduce
its monthly purchases by $10 billion, and warned that by
standing pat the Fed had hurt its credibility.
Last week, investors were stunned when the Fed decided not
to reduce its asset purchases from the current $85-billion
monthly pace, sparking a global stock rally. The decision
prompted criticism that policymakers got cold feet despite
improving employment and economic growth, and that they misled
investors.
But Dudley, a close ally of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke,
highlighted drags from the sharp recent rise in longer-term
interest rates, higher taxes and lower public spending adopted
earlier this year, as well as growing questions over the debt
limit and government funding.
"We must push against these headwinds forcefully to best
achieve our objectives," Dudley, a consistent policy dove and a
permanent voting member of the central bank's monetary policy
committee, said at Fordham University.
Stocks and bonds surged and the U.S. dollar dropped last
week after the Fed's policy decision.
Many economists wondered whether Bernanke had backpedaled
from a plan that he articulated in June in which the Fed aimed
to reduce the purchases later this year and to halt the
quantitative easing (QE) program altogether by mid-2014, as long
as the U.S. economy keeps improving.
Dudley said on Monday that framework "is still very much
intact." He noted that, back in June, Bernanke did not specify
the first reduction to QE would come in September, and that it
would be dependent on economic data.
Any reduction in QE must be based on the most recent
measures of economic health, Dudley said, arguing that two
requirements have not yet been met: evidence the labor market
has improved and confidence that those gains will continue.
"I'd like to see economic news that makes me more confident
that we will see continued improvement in the labor market,"
Dudley said. "Then I would feel comfortable that the time had
come to cut the pace of asset purchases."
Michael Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan, said Dudley's
speech hinted at "new QE goalposts" that focus somewhat more on
gross domestic product growth.
At the least, Dudley appeared ready to wait until after
Democrats and Republicans in Congress worked through budget
questions that threatened to shut down government on Oct. 1. The
politicians began debate on this Monday.
Investors keyed in on Dudley's remarks but for different
reasons on Monday. Stocks fell after Dudley suggested the pace
of QE could be reduced later this year, and they stayed lower
through the day. But bond prices rose as that market focused in
part on his strong support for battling economic headwinds.
LABOR MARKET STILL THE FOCUS
The U.S. jobless rate has fallen to 7.3 percent as of last
month from 8.1 percent a year earlier. But Dudley said that drop
masks much more modest improvement in hiring, job openings,
quitting rates and the vacancy-to-unemployment ratio.
Changes to the asset-purchases "need to be anchored in an
assessment of how the economy is actually performing, how
financial conditions are evolving, and how this affects the
longer-term outlook and the risks around it," he said.
Dudley's dovish speech appeared to push back on those,
including some within the Fed, who point to broader economic
progress since the third round of quantitative easing was
launched a year ago, rather than sometimes poor monthly data.
Dallas Fed's Fisher, a longtime opponent of the bond-buying
program, is one of those inside the Fed who disagreed with the
decision.
"Doing nothing at this meeting would increase uncertainty
about the future conduct of policy and call the credibility of
our communications into question," Fisher said he told his
colleagues at the Fed's policy-setting meeting last week.
"I believe that is exactly what has occurred, though I take
no pleasure in saying so," Fisher said.
Fisher, who does not vote on the Fed's policy-setting panel
this year, said the vote of 11 to 1 to continue to buy $45
billion in Treasuries and $40 billion in mortgage-backed
securities did not reflect the "close and tough" decision he and
his colleagues made.
He said he supported a reduction to the Fed's purchases of
Treasuries but not those of mortgage-backed securities because
he has been seeing some "tenderness" in housing. While purchases
of Treasuries, he said, have not encouraged businesses to hire,
MBS purchases have helped the housing market, he said.
Fisher saved some of his harshest criticism for the White
House, which is in the process of picking a successor to
Bernanke and whose top pick, former Treasury Secretary Lawrence
Summers, withdrew from consideration for Fed chair after the
very possibility of his nomination drew tremendous opposition
from within President Barack Obama's own Democratic Party.
"The White House has mishandled this terribly," Fisher said.
"This should not be a public debate."
Lockhart, a centrist who also does not vote on the Fed's
policy committee this year, said the nation's labor market had
still not recovered.
"We've made a lot of progress, but there's a way to go
before the Fed can claim that the maximum employment objective
has been achieved," he said, referring to the central bank's
dual mandate from Congress, which also includes price stability.
Lockhart did not comment specifically on last week's policy
decision. But he said monetary policy could aid economic
dynamism by fostering favorable interest rates, provided that
was "in a context of low and stable inflation."
But he made clear that the central bank could only do so
much, and the rest would be up to other public officials to come
up with ways to improve the economic climate.
"Is America losing its economic mojo?" Lockhart asked.
"There is some evidence to the affirmative."