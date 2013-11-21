By Jonathan Spicer and Jason Lange
| ROGERS, Ark./ASHEBORO, NC
ROGERS, Ark./ASHEBORO, NC Nov 21 As the Federal
Reserve nears a decision to pare its bond-buying program, top
policymakers on Thursday turned to a new monetary policy
battlefront: a growing debate over how the Fed should signal the
timing of eventual interest rate hikes.
Top Fed officials at opposite ends of the policy spectrum
still disagree on the optimal future for the Fed's
$85-billion-a-month bond-buying program.
The president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, James
Bullard, on Thursday said accommodative bond-buying should
continue because there are no signs of price rises so far, while
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker at a separate event
reiterated his opposition on grounds the program is ineffective.
But minutes from the Fed's last policy meeting suggest
officials are preparing to reduce the pace of bond-buying in
coming months as long as the economy continues to improve.
When they do, the policy debate may shift to "forward
guidance": the language the Fed uses to tell markets how long it
will keep short-term rates near zero, where they've been for
nearly five years.
Already, policymakers are talking about it, and signs point
to more muscular language around rate guidance, rather than
adding numerical thresholds or adjusting current ones.
The Fed has promised to hold rates near zero until
unemployment hits 6.5 percent, provided the outlook for
inflation stays under 2.5 percent.
Bullard has long been an advocate of adding an inflation
floor to assure markets that the Fed will not raise rates if
inflation continues to linger at a level that is too low for
comfort.
Inflation is running at just over 1 percent, about half the
Fed's 2 percent target.
But on Thursday Bullard signaled his willingness to back a
different option, "to not change the forward guidance at all but
to describe how we will behave after we pass the 6.5 pct
threshold.
"The chairman has done this, other members of the committee
have done this," Bullard said. "That's maybe the simplest thing
to do and possibly that will be the limits of what we could do
with this forward guidance but we'll see."
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke earlier this week said the U.S.
central bank could be patient before raising rates, saying the
policy target is likely to stay near zero "perhaps well after"
unemployment falls below 6.5 percent.
In October, the rate was 7.3 percent.
Lacker for his part was less enthusiastic, saying the Fed
should be cautious about making any changes to its pledges to
keep interest rates low.
"If you go changing what you're saying about how you're
likely to behave from time to time, you could erode people's
confidence that you're going to follow through on what you say
you're going to do," Lacker told reporters. "We ought to be
really cautious about tweaking the forward guidance apparatus."
INFLATION THREAT
Bond-buying in the wake of the 2007-2009 recession has
swelled the Fed's balance sheet to about $3.9 trillion. While it
is meant to spur investment, hiring and economic growth, there
are concerns that the money-printing is laying grounds for a
run-up in inflation.
Bullard said such concerns should not keep the Fed from
continuing its bond purchases.
"What we need to do is continue with the program for now as
we have, but if an inflation problem starts to develop we have
to be willing to move to arrest that problem," Bullard told a
University of Arkansas event. "At that point I'd put on my
inflation hawk hat and spring into action.
"We do want to get back to a normal-sized balance sheet," he
said, adding the portfolio should consist of only U.S. Treasury
bonds.
To Lacker, who has never taken off his inflation hawk hat,
price gains are liable to accelerate.
"My sense is that inflation will move back toward 2 percent
over the next year or two, in part because measures of expected
inflation remain well contained," Lacker said. "This is not a
certainty, however, and I believe the (Fed) will want to watch
this closely."