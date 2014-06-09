June 9 The following are highlights from remarks
BOSTON FEDERAL RESERVE BANK PRESIDENT ERIC ROSENGREN
(Does not currently vote on Federal Open Market Committee)
Rosengren said the Fed could help smooth the process of
tightening policy, and avoiding unwanted financial
instabilities, by letting its massive portfolio of assets shrink
in a predictable and transparent fashion. "While the optimal
program for reducing the Fed's balance sheet will need to be
dependent on the state of the economy, the recent tapering
experience suggests to me that a predictable, transparent
reduction in the balance sheet could be done in ways that may
minimize the risk of financial disruption," he said at the
Central Bank of Guatemala.
Following the lead of other Fed officials recently
discussing how to return to normalcy, Rosengren floated a
"seamless continuation" of the regular $10-billion cuts to the
Fed's monthly bond purchases. Once the buying ends, he said, the
Fed could specify the percentage of assets it would let mature
and run off the portfolio naturally, and even raise that
percentage depending on economic progress.
ST. LOUIS FEDERAL RESERVE BANK PRESIDENT JAMES BULLARD
(Does not currently vote on Federal Open Market Committee)
Bullard, who has been projecting a rate rise late in the
first quarter of 2015, told reporters in Palm Beach, Florida,
his projection might shift earlier if new St. Louis Fed
forecasts suggest GDP is poised for 3 percent growth, with the
unemployment rate moving lower and employment continuing to grow
at its recent pace.
If the economy proceeded on that path, with the unemployment
rate dropping below 6 percent, he said the conversation at the
Fed on monetary policy would shift with "more sentiment toward
an earlier rate hike."
Answering audience questions after delivering remarks to a
banking group, Bullard said his main concern was that the Fed
might move too slowly in tightening policy and allow a bubble to
build. He said the U.S. central bank moved too methodically and
did not react sufficiently to economic developments in its last
tightening cycle in 2004-2006.
In prepared remarks, he said the Fed was much closer to
achieving its inflation and employment goals than at any time in
the last five years but that monetary policy was still "far from
normal."
FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD GOVERNOR DANIEL TARULLO
(Permanent voter on the Federal Open Market Committee)
Tarullo, who did not comment on the outlook for the economy
or monetary policy, said making bank directors responsible for
regulatory goals as part of their fiduciary duties could help
make the financial system safer.
