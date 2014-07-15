(Adds reaction, details; updates markets, stocks)
By Howard Schneider and Michael Flaherty
WASHINGTON, July 15 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen said U.S. labor markets are far from healthy and signaled
the Fed will keep monetary policy loose until hiring and wage
data show the effects of the financial crisis are "completely
gone."
Despite strong recent jobs reports and other signs of
continuing recovery, Yellen emphasized in testimony to the
Senate Banking Committee that she won't conclude the economy has
recovered until wages start rising and discouraged workers
return to the labor force.
In its latest semiannual report to Congress, the Fed did
cite unease about some aspects of U.S. securities markets,
taking the unusual step of singling out biotechnology and social
media stocks for their "stretched" valuations.
The observation hit biotech stocks with some of their
biggest losses in months, while social media companies like Yelp
slid as much as 4 percent.
But Yellen's overall testimony and an accompanying written
report to Congress said asset values were in line with "historic
norms," and that the economy would continue to grow if supported
by the Fed's current low interest rates.
Yellen said the one thing that might prompt the central bank
to raise rates earlier or faster is if hiring and wages take off
in an unexpected way. So far, there is little evidence that is
happening in a country with still high unemployment, and labor
force participation at its lowest level in a quarter century.
"While we are making progress in the labor market we have
not achieved our goal," Yellen told the committee. "There have
been substantial headwinds holding the recovery back ... Until
they are completely gone it calls for an accommodative monetary
policy."
Wage increases "have been nonexistent," she said. "We have
seen a steady shift of national income from labor to capital,
and there is room for wage gains before we are worried" about
inflation.
U.S. stock markets dipped after the release of Yellen's
testimony and the accompanying report, as investors assessed
whether her comments about specific stock sectors were a warning
shot akin to former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan's remarks about
irrational exuberance or a footnote in an assessment that sees
the U.S. economy generally making progress.
Cornerstone Macro's Roberto Perli said it was significant
that Yellen's testimony was not as pointed regarding stock
values as the written Fed report.
"I don't see Yellen or the Fed changing their mind anytime
soon," about the path of interest rates, currently expected to
be increased in the middle of next year, Perli said. He called
the observation about stock values a "rhetorical side note."
FED RELATIVELY UPBEAT
Yellen described an economy that continues to generate jobs
and relatively steady growth. Yet Fed policymakers currently
expect their preferred measure of inflation to stand at between
1.5 percent and 1.75 percent for 2014, short of the central
bank's 2 percent target.
Fed chiefs report to Congress twice a year on monetary
policy, and the hearing on Tuesday was Yellen's second such
appearance. Her first turned into a marathon grilling.
This one was shorter with few sharp exchanges.
One exception: Senators who feel the Fed has not done enough
to fix leftover issues from the financial crisis, such as how to
handle banks considered too big to fail.
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat, pressed
Yellen on whether the Fed is doing enough to make banks like JP
Morgan develop plans that would allow for an orderly bankruptcy
without taxpayer support.
Those resolution plans, Yellen said, number in the tens of
thousands of pages and are "complex ... We need to give these
firms feedback" to fine tune their plans.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Additional reporting by Rodrigo
Campos in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)