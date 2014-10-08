* U.S. central bankers wrestle with policy guidance
* Officials focused on financial market expectations
* Investors see cautious notes, place dovish bets
(Adds futures bets)
By Michael Flaherty and Jonathan Spicer
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Oct 8 Federal Reserve
officials want to tie an interest-rate rise to U.S. economic
progress, but the minutes of their last policy meeting show they
are struggling with how to come to grips with the dual threats
of a stronger dollar and a global slowdown.
The minutes expressed concern the rising dollar could slow a
needed rebound in inflation. They also highlighted economic
turmoil in Europe and Asia, another factor behind the bank's
keeping policy accommodation in place for the near future.
The minutes of the Sept. 16-17 meeting, released on
Wednesday after the usual three-week lag, revealed concern the
financial markets are slightly out of sync with the Fed, and
that dropping the current policy guidance could send unintended
signals.
In response, investors bid up U.S. stocks and bonds
, betting the Fed is in no rush to tighten after
years of monetary stimulus. The U.S. dollar, which has
risen in the last 12 weeks, hit a two-week low.
"The Fed is becoming increasingly focused on the potential
impact of the stronger dollar on the domestic economy at a time
when the global growth momentum is beginning to slow, and the
uncertainties this is adding to the economic outlook," said
Millan Mulraine, deputy head of research and strategy at TD
Securities.
Debate within the Fed heated up over how to adopt a more
"data-dependent" policy guidance.
Several policymakers fretted the current guidance that rates
will not rise for a "considerable time" after October gave the
false impression the stimulus would last a long while. Others
worried a change could trip up financial markets and hurt the
economy through higher borrowing costs.
The change would "likely present communication challenges"
and "caution will be needed to avoid sending unintended signals
about the Committee's policy outlook," the minutes said.
The extent of the debate suggests the committee could move
as soon as its meeting on Oct. 28-29 to change its description
of when it might begin lifting rates from near zero, where they
have been since late 2008.
DELICATE DANCE
The minutes also showed concern from a "couple" of
participants that the strengthening dollar could hurt the
economy and cause longer-term inflation expectations to move
slightly lower.
Since the meeting, Fed officials have increasingly flagged
the dollar's rise as hindering a rebound. While unemployment
dropped to 5.9 percent in September, inflation measures have
eased and the International Monetary Fund slashed its global
economic growth forecasts on Tuesday.
Some officials cited disappointing growth and inflation in
the euro zone, while several said "slower economic growth in
China or Japan or unanticipated events in the Middle East or
Ukraine might pose a similar risk," the minutes show.
In response, investors bet on a later start to tightening.
"The deceleration of inflation from the spring and the
rising strength of the dollar are noteworthy, and may mean the
Fed may raise rates later than expected," said Anthony Valeri,
investment strategist at LPL Financial.
U.S. 2015 short-term interest rate futures rose to contract
highs on Wednesday, suggesting traders saw less than a 50
percent chance of a rate rise in July next year, according to
CME Group's FedWatch.
Both Fed and Wall Street economists expect a rate rise to
come around the middle of next year, but the central bankers
expect tightening to be more aggressive than believed by the
private sector.
The Fed acknowledged the market seems behind in this regard
and suggested it could complicate matters when the time comes to
raise rates.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by
Tim Ahmann, James Dalgleish, Meredith Mazzilli and Andre Grenon)