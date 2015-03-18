WASHINGTON, March 18 The following are
highlights of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's remarks at a
press conference following the conclusion of the U.S. central
bank's two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.
Yellen on removal of 'patient' not signaling impatience:
"With continued improvement in economic conditions ... we do
not want to rule out the possibility that an increase in the
target range could be warranted at subsequent meetings (to the
April FOMC meeting). Let me emphasize ... that the timing of the
initial increase in the target range will depend on the
committee's assessment of incoming information."
"Today's modification of our guidance should not be
interpreted to mean that we have decided on the timing of that
increase. In other words, just because we removed the word
'patient' from the statement doesn't mean we're going to be
impatient."
Yellen on the market:
The pace of employment growth has remained strong... As we
noted in our statement, slack in the labor market continues to
diminish. Meanwhile, the labor force participation rate, the
percentage of working age Americans either working or seeking
work, is lower than most estimates of its trend and wage growth
remains sluggish, suggesting that some cyclical weakness
persists.
So considerable progress clearly has been achieved. But room
for further improvement in the labor market continues.
Yellen on strong dollar and Fed forecasts:
There has been a slight downgrading of estimates of growth
for this year. You mentioned the dollar. We noted that export
growth has weakened, probably the strong dollar is one reason
for that. On the other hand the strength of the dollar also in
part reflects the strength of the U.S. economy.
The strength of the dollar is also one factor that is ...
holding down import prices, and at least on a transitory basis
at this point pushing inflation down. We are taking account of
international developments...
It is important to recognize that this is not a weak
forecast.
Yellen on inflation:
Other things I will be looking at, of course, the inflation
data. But as we said, we expect inflation to remain quite low
because of the depressing influence of energy price declines and
the dollar.
We will be looking at wage growth. We have not seen wage
growth pick up. We may not see wage growth pick up. I wouldn't
say either that that is a precondition to raising rates. But if
we did see wage growth pick up, that would be at least a symptom
that inflation would likely move up over time. We'll be watching
inflation expectations. Survey measures have been stable. I
expect that to continue.
Yellen on downward revisions in fed fund rate path view:
We do see meaningful downward adjustments in the inflation
forecasts...
Downward revisions to the longer-run normal employment
rate, in a way, suggests that participants are seeing more slack
in the economy now than they previously did.
I think both of those things would point to downward
revision in the funds rate path.
Yellen on headwinds receding:
So we are seeing an economy that's growing above trend. The
labor market is improving. I think some of the headwinds that
have long been holding the economy back are beginning to recede
which is a reason that the Committee wants to be able to
evaluate incoming data and consider when it may be appropriate
to finally raise rates.
Yellen on inflation and energy:
Inflation has declined further below our longer-run
objective, largely reflecting the lower energy prices I just
mentioned. Declining import prices have also restrained
inflation, and in light of the recent appreciation of the
dollar, will likely continue to do so in the months ahead. My
colleagues and I continue to expect that as the effects of these
temporary factors dissipate, and as the labor market improves
further, inflation will move gradually back toward our 2-percent
objective over the medium term.
Yellen on June rate hike probability:
Let me emphasize again, that today's modification of the
forward guidance should not be read as indicating that the
committee has decided on the timing of the initial increase in
the target range for the federal funds rate. In particular, this
change does not mean that an increase will necessarily occur in
June. Although we can't rule that out.
Yellen on economic drag from the dollar:
With respect to the impact of the dollar on the U.S.
economy, I don't have quantitative estimate to offer you, but I
certainly expect net exports to serve as a notable drag this
year on the outlook. But, remember, we have to put that in
context. There are a lot of things that affect the U.S. outlook.
And while that is serving as a drag on economic growth, overall
the committee continues to see sufficient strength, particularly
in private spending, that we are expecting above trend growth
even so.
Yellen on bubbles:
In some corporate debt markets, we do see evidence of
unusually low spreads...
More broadly, we do try to assess potential threats to
financial stability. And in addition to looking at asset
valuations, we also look at measures of credit growth, of the
extent of leverage being used in the economy and in the
financial sector, and the extent of maturity transformation.
And taking into account a broad range of metrics that bear
on financial stability, our overall assessment at this point is
that threats are moderate.
Yellen on not providing certainty to markets:
We can't provide certainty and shouldn't provide certainty
because economic developments that will unfold are uncertain.
What market participants should be doing is looking at incoming
data just as we are, and forming their expectations for where
policy will be going and should be going, just exactly as we
will be doing by attempting to understand economic developments
as they unfold.
Yellen on raising rates when risks balanced:
Certainly we could raise rates in a situation where the
risks are balanced.
We want to see further improvement in the labor market. And
we want to feel reasonably confident that the economy is on a
trajectory where we will achieve our 2 percent inflation
objective.
Yellen on Fed could raise rates at any meeting:
Every meeting that the Federal Open Market Committee has is
a live meeting at which we could have a decision. Clearly if we
decided for the first time to raise the federal funds rate it is
something I think that would be appropriate to answer questions
and explain in more detail. We have long had the capacity to
call a press conference after a meeting that we would hold by
teleconference, by conference call. And that's a capacity that
was used on a number of occasions by my predecessor during the
financial crisis. It is something that remains a capacity we
have, and would expect to use if it were necessary.
Yellen on pace of portfolio run-off:
We have not made any decision at this point about how long
it will be once we begin to raise rates before we reduce or
cease reinvestment. We will see how things go and the Committee
will revisit that and make a decision at a later time.
We have a substantial quantity of Treasuries that will roll
off our balance sheet over the next several years... Over the
next two years almost $800 billion will mature ... and that's a
way in which we anticipate diminishing the size of our
portfolio.
Yellen on low productivity:
I would expect it to pick up. And as you can see from the
longer-run growth projections, most FOMC participants believe it
will pick up above current levels.
But it means it's something that would if it persists retard
living standards and would likely retard real wage growth and
improvement in living standards for ordinary households.
Yellen on FOMC leak from September 2012:
It has been reported that our Inspector General is engaged
in a review at this time of this matter. And in light of that
ongoing review, I'm not going to get into details. But let me
just say that we welcome that review and are looking forward to
its conclusions. With respect to Congress, Congressional
inquiries, we have arranged to brief members of Congress who
have asked about this and we'll certainly cooperate and try to
provide them the information that they seek.
Yellen on transparency and governance:
We are a transparent central bank. With respect to
Congressional changes that are under consideration that would
politicize monetary policy by bringing Congress in to make
policy judgments about, in real-time, on our monetary policy
decisions: Congress itself decided in 1978 that that was a bad
thing to do. That it would lead to poor economic performance...
The global experience shows that giving central banks
independence to make monetary policy decisions that they think
are in the best interest of the country and consistent with
their mandates leads to lower inflation and more stable
macroeconomic outcomes.
So I feel very strongly about that....
With respect to monetary policy rules, they can be useful
and I find them useful and long have as a kind of benchmark for
thinking about what might be the appropriate stance of policy.
But to chain a central bank to follow a simple mathematical rule
that fails to take account of many things that are very
important in making monetary policy, ... that would be a very
foolish thing to do. And I oppose it.
With respect to proposals having to do with voting and the
structure of the Fed that you mentioned, a lot of ideas have
been mentioned. I would say for my part, I think the Federal
Reserve works well. The system we have was put into place by
Congress decades ago. I don't think it's a system that's broken.
So I don't see a need for changes. But of course, it's up to
Congress to review that.
