* Fed statement removes "patient" rate timing reference
* Market reacts to dovish message, stocks soar
* Traders push fed fund bets deeper into the year
* Yellen says Fed won't be "impatient"
By Michael Flaherty and Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON, March 18 The Federal Reserve on
Wednesday moved a step closer to hiking rates for the first time
since 2006, but downgraded its economic growth and inflation
projections, signaling it is in no rush to push borrowing costs
to more normal levels.
The U.S. central bank removed a reference to being "patient"
on rates from its policy statement, opening the door wider for a
hike in the next couple of months while sounding a cautious note
on the health of the economic recovery.
Fed officials also slashed their median estimate for the
federal funds rate - the key overnight lending rate - to 0.625
percent for the end of 2015 from the 1.125 percent estimate in
December.
The cut to the so-called "dot plot," together with other
economic concerns cited by the Fed, sent a more dovish message
than investors were expecting, and pushed market bets on the
central bank's rate "lift-off" from mid-year to the fall.
"Just because we removed the word 'patient' from the
statement doesn't mean we're going to be impatient," Fed Chair
Janet Yellen said in a press conference after Wednesday's
statement.
Stocks on Wall Street surged and oil prices jumped as much
as 5 percent after the Fed statement. The dollar tumbled against
other major currencies and the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield
dipped below 2 percent for the first time since March 2.
In its quarterly summary of economic projections, the Fed
cut its inflation outlook for 2015 and reduced expected U.S.
economic growth. The policy statement repeated its concern that
inflation measures were running below expectations, weighed down
in part by falling energy prices.
"I just don't see any price or wage pressure out there,"
said Craig Dismuke, chief economist for Vining Sparks. "June is
not off the table but it's unlikely. September is the most
likely time for the first rate hike. They might get one hike in
this year, maybe two."
The Fed noted that a rate increase remained "unlikely" at
its April meeting and said its change in rate guidance did not
mean it has decided on the timing for a rate hike. Yellen told
reporters that a June move could not be ruled out.
The Fed statement, however, allowed enough flexibility for
the central bank to move later in the year, stressing that any
decision would depend on incoming data.
"The committee anticipates that it will be appropriate to
raise the target range for the federal funds rate when it has
seen further improvement in the labor market and is reasonably
confident that inflation will move back to its 2 percent
objective over the medium-term," the Fed said.
It had previously said it would be patient in considering
when to bring monetary policy back to normal.
Goldman Sachs economist Jan Hatzius said in a research note
that the Fed's statement and projections suggested a hike in
September rather than June, citing the "dot plot" shift and
changes to the central bank's assessment of the economy.
MUDDY DATA
Yellen has kept rates at near zero since taking over as head
of the central bank in February, 2014, though she has also
overseen a steady whittling of loose money promises.
And while she lays the ground for "lift-off," the Fed
continues to grapple with muddy economic data: strong job
creation, continued growth, and healthy consumer demand in the
United States, but a global collapse in oil prices and a rapid
run-up in the dollar that could mean the Fed remains far from
its 2 percent inflation target.
The Fed on Wednesday downgraded its view of economic
activity, saying growth has "moderated somewhat," a departure
from its view in December, when it cited economic activity
expanding at a solid pace.
Economists and investors were watching closely for the Fed
to drop "patient" from its rate guidance language, as a sign
that the central bank will shift toward making rate decisions on
a meeting-by-meeting basis.
"Let me emphasize again, that today's modification of the
forward guidance should not be read as indicating that the
committee has decided on the timing of the initial increase in
the target range for the federal funds rate," Yellen said in the
press conference.
"In particular, this change does not mean that an increase
will necessarily occur in June. Although we can't rule that
out."
The federal funds rate has been at its low point since
December of 2008. The last time the Fed raised rates was in June
2006, when a roaring housing market and strong economic growth
prompted it to push its target rate to 5.25 percent.
There were no dissents on the Fed statement.
