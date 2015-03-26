By Ben Klayman
| DETROIT, March 26
DETROIT, March 26 The Federal Reserve should
remain on track to raise interest rates later this year despite
the U.S. economy's weak start to the year and a stock market
sell-off this week, two Fed officials said on Thursday.
In separate events in Frankfurt and Detroit, St. Louis Fed
President James Bullard and Atlanta Fed President Dennis
Lockhart said U.S. monetary policy might need to be adjusted in
light of the economy's steady improvement since the 2007-2009
financial crisis.
"Now may be a good time to begin normalizing U.S. monetary
policy so that it is set appropriately for an improving economy
over the next two years," Bullard said at a conference in the
German financial hub.
The comments came amid a spate of weak U.S. economic data
that prompted major analyst firms to scale down their growth
this week. Fed policymakers also lowered their growth forecasts
at last week's policy-setting meeting.
Investors have followed suit, sending shares on Wall Street
down for four consecutive trading sessions.
The challenge now, Lockhart said, is to sort out whether
recent weakness in exports, manufacturing and capital investment
indicate the start of an economic slowdown or other temporary
factors such as the soaring value of the U.S. dollar.
Lockhart said he is confident for now that the weakness is
"transitory," and still regards it as highly likely that the Fed
will raise rates at either its June, July or September meetings.
"We're still on a solid track ... The economy is throwing
off some mixed signals at the moment and I think that is going
to be passing or transitory," Lockhart said in an interview with
CNBC from a Detroit investment conference.
The conflicting signals are partly familiar - seasonal
softness that often accompanies severe winter weather - and
partly uncharted. The Fed, for example, now finds itself moving
in a divergent direction from other major global central banks,
planning a rate hike at a time when Europe and Japan are still
flooding markets with liquidity, and other central banks are
cutting rates.
That has driven the value of the dollar steadily higher, and
Lockhart said he, for one, was caught off guard by how much that
currency move has apparently impacted U.S. exports and
manufacturing.
At the same time, the rapid fall in oil prices has produced
fallout that has been similarly difficult to analyze, as energy
firms cut capital investment but consumers hold back on spending
what they are saving at the gas pump, Lockhart said.
"In the beginning when the dollar declined I was prepared
to, to some extent, dismiss the influence of the dollar as being
not great because our economy is not so export-dependent, but
I'm upgrading it as a factor to watch," he said.
(Additional reporting by Howard Schneider and Mike Flaherty in
Washington, and John O'Donnell in Frankfurt; Writing by Howard
Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)