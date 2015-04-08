* Fed policymakers shift emphasis to gradual rate hike pace
* June rate hike to hinge on data in April and May
* Fed sees impact of dollar, oil prices as temporary
NEW YORK, April 8 The Federal Reserve could
still hike interest rates in June despite weak recent U.S. data
and investor skepticism, two influential officials with the
central bank said on Wednesday, putting the spotlight squarely
on the economy's performance in the next two months.
Disappointing U.S. jobs growth, manufacturing activity, and
retail sales over the winter had pushed market expectations for
a rate hike to later in the year. June has long been seen as the
earliest the Fed could tighten policy, after more than six years
of near-zero rates.
But New York Fed President William Dudley and Fed Governor
Jerome Powell on Wednesday sketched out scenarios in which the
central bank could make an initial move earlier than many now
expect and then proceed in a slow and gradual manner on further
rate increases.
"I could imagine circumstances where a June rate hike could
still be in play," Dudley, a permanent voting member on the
Fed's policy committee and a close ally of Fed Chair Janet
Yellen, told a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York.
"If the economy's strong, the unemployment rate is dropping,
wages are rising, and the outlook is good, you could conceivably
get to that point," he said, adding "the bar is probably a
little bit higher" for a June hike given recent data.
Minutes of the Fed's March 17-18 policy meeting, released on
Wednesday, also show central bank officials are eager to get the
rate hike process started but are likely to go slow once
"lift-off" begins.
Several participants at the meeting said they were virtually
certain June would be the right time for what would be the first
rate hike since 2006, according to the minutes.
While a "couple" of participants said they did not think
such a move would be appropriate until next year, the rest of
the policymakers would be watching for evidence that the impact
of low oil prices and a strong dollar had eased, and that the
U.S. economy was continuing to generate jobs.
Upcoming reports on employment, economic growth, prices,
industrial activity and other indicators will, as a result, will
take on greater importance.
U.S. stocks turned negative and prices for U.S. government
debt fell after the release of the minutes, while the dollar
gained against a basket of currencies.
MECHANICS OF RATE HIKE
Powell, speaking in New York, said he would be willing to
start tightening even at current low inflation levels, but added
that the Fed should then proceed slowly to ensure the economy
continued to recover from the 2007-2009 recession and financial
crisis.
"You cannot wait until you see the goal posts coming because
monetary policy works with these long lags," Powell told the
Council on Foreign Relations, adding that the Fed could hike
rates in June if economic data over the next two months
indicated the recovery is on track.
"By the time of the June meeting we will have had ... a lot
more incoming data on just about everything in the economy. June
is a different world than today," Powell said. "I don't think we
need to be in a hurry," he said, but "you have to start well
before you actually hit the goal."
Even a modest rate hike in the world's largest economy would
ripple through financial markets.
At its policy meeting last month the Fed also refined plans
for the mechanics of the initial rate increase, which will need
to be engineered around any market turbulence that might arise
.
Futures traders, who on Tuesday predicted December was the
most likely month for the tightening to begin, on Wednesday
shifted that likelihood to October, according to futures
markets. Wall Street economists generally expect the Fed to move
in September.
"It's still going to be data-dependent," said Gary Thayer,
global head of macro strategy at Wells Fargo Investment
Institute in St. Louis. "If you are looking at the factors they
are focused on - the improving labor markets, the stabilization
of energy prices and the leveling off of the dollar - those
would suggest we could still see a rate hike in summer."
While the lift-off will breach a post-crisis psychological
barrier, policymakers have repeatedly noted that rates will
remain near historic lows, potentially for years.
Dudley, among the most dovish of policymakers, said there
were still good reasons for the Fed to err on the side of hiking
rates too late, in order to make sure as many workers as
possible are pulled into the labor force. Powell also said the
Fed should "look for a little more proof than usual" that labor
markets are tight.
