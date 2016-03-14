NEW YORK, March 14 The U.S. interest rate that
the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy held
at 0.36 percent for a sixth day on Friday, according to Fed data
released on Monday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded
in a range of 0.35 percent to 0.50 percent with $68 billion in
this type of interbank loan changing hands.
On Thursday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.35
percent to 0.75 percent with $72 billion changing hands.
Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight bank funding rate held at
0.37 percent for a ninth day on Friday.
This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain
Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of
unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.
These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.25 percent
to 0.43 percent for a third day on Friday.
The New York Fed said Friday's rate was based on $314 billion
worth of loans, compared with $331 billion on Thursday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)