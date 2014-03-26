HONG KONG, March 26 The U.S. unemployment rate is expected to fall below 6 percent by the end of this year, James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, said on Wednesday.

Bullard, speaking on a panel at the annual Credit Suisse investor conference in Hong Kong, also said the U.S. economy is set for a "pretty good year" despite recent weaker data.

The unemployment rate for February rose to 6.7 percent from a five-year low of 6.6 percent as Americans flooded into the labour market to search for work. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Kim Coghill)