* Fed pledges super easy money for at least 2 years
* Wall Street stocks rally at the close
* Three dissenting votes point to internal discord
By Pedro da Costa and Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 The U.S. Federal Reserve on
Tuesday took the unprecedented step of promising to keep
interest rates near zero for at least two more years and said
it would consider further steps to help growth, sparking a
rebound in stocks.
The Fed painted a gloomy picture, saying that U.S. economic
growth was proving considerably weaker than expected, inflation
should remain contained for the foreseeable and unemployment,
currently at 9.1 percent, would come down only gradually.
An unusually divided central bank pledged to hold benchmark
rates at rock-bottom lows until mid 2013, and opened the door
to other tools to support growth. The announcement demonstrated
just how long the central bank expects it will take before a
flagging economy can gather significant momentum.
"The statement was extremely negative in its outlook on the
economy," said Omer Esiner, chief markets analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
"By pegging the extraordinarily low interest rates to a
date in the distant future, the Fed has essentially said that
they see the current level of weakness lasting far longer than
previously expected."
Financial markets, hungry for support from the Fed after
bruising losses the past eight days that wiped $3.8 trillion
from global stock portfolios, were jolted by the news.
U.S. stocks sank initially and then see-sawed wildly before
a strong rally. The Dow ended up 4 percent at 429.92. Treasury
yields sank with the 2-year note plunging to a record low of
0.1647 percent and the dollar sinking. [ID:nN1E7781PG]
But there was doubt over how long the rally might last
given the weak outlook. In a Reuters poll of primary dealers
who trade directly with Fed, an increased number said they
expected that the central bank will have to fire off another
gun before long -- buying bonds to lower rates rates even
further, known as quantitative easing.
The poll found that 37.5 percent now see the Fed resuming
bond-buying within the next six months, compared with 27.5
perecent who had expected more QE within two years when they
were polled last Friday. [ID:nN9E7ID01P]
"If they have to act, they will," said Alberto Bernal, head
of emerging markets fixed-income research at Bulltick Capital
Markets. "They didn't act today because they didn't want to
send a specific message of panic."
The Fed said that three policmakers dissented, the biggest
such rebellion since 1992, pointing to unusual uncertainty
about the outlook and reticence within the Fed about the
effectiveness of unconventional policy.
NEXT CLUE
Markets will now be looking to Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's
yearly speech at the upcoming Jackson Hole meeting for further
clues into any additional policy easing the Fed might consider
at its next policy meeting, in September.
There is plenty of doubt about the Fed's power to stimulate
the economy with rates already so low. Japan provides a
disheartening example of a country that has kept borrowing
costs low for many years without any notable spike in growth.
Dissenting against the decision were Richard Fisher of the
Dallas Fed, Narayana Kocherlakota of Minneapolis and Charles
Plosser of Philadelphia, who wanted to avoid any specific time
reference on the low-rates pledge.
"The committee currently anticipates that economic
conditions -- including low rates of resource utilization and a
subdued outlook for inflation over the medium run -- are likely
to warrant exceptionally low levels for the federal funds rate
at least through mid-2013," the Fed said.
It also reiterated its policy of reinvesting the proceeds
from bonds maturing in its portfolio, though it did not state a
specific timeframe for such actions.
One analyst said the Fed's language left open the
possibility of a third round of bond-buying, referred to as
quantitative easing.
"They certainly didn't close the door on QE3," said Michael
Yoshikami, chief investment strategist at YCM Net Advisors in
Walnut Creek, California.
IS IT ENOUGH?
The Fed's decision comes amid financial market turmoil as
worries about the global economy escalate after an embarrassing
downgrade of U.S. debt. In addition, fears remain that European
efforts to put a safety net under heavily indebted Italy and
Spain may not suffice to avert wider credit market
disruptions.
In an attempt to tamp down market volatility, finance
ministers and central bankers of the Group of Seven major world
economies held a telephone conference on Sunday and then issued
a statement saying they were ready to act to ensure global
stability.
Officials had been pinning hopes for an acceleration of
U.S. growth in the second half of the year on a healing of
supply chain disruptions from Japan's natural disasters, a
calming of Europe's debt problems as governments committed to
more sustainable fiscal paths and steady gains in business and
consumer confidence in the United States.
But those expectations, along with the Fed's forecast for a
growth rate of between 2.7 percent and 2.9 percent in 2011,
have appeared increasingly over-optimistic in recent weeks.