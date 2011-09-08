* Bernanke - Fed will do all it can for strong growth
* Offers no new details on easing options
* Higher inflation transitory, hasn't become ingrained
By David Bailey
MINNEAPOLIS, Sept 8 Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke on Thursday said the U.S. central bank would spare
no effort to boost weak growth, but to the dismay of investors
stopped short of a full plunge into further monetary support.
"The Federal Reserve will do all it can to help restore
high rates of growth and employment in a context of price
stability," Bernanke told the Economic Club of Minnesota.
In what could be taken as a bid to quell concerns among
some of his colleagues that further easing could spark
inflation, Bernanke said a rise in consumer prices this year
would likely to be transitory.
"We see little indication that the higher rate of inflation
experienced so far this year has become ingrained in the
economy," he said.
U.S. stocks fell as investors registered disappointment
that Bernanke did not lay out a plan of action for the central
bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee. The dollar
extended gains against the euro, while Treasury debt prices
rose.
"Although the speech was lacking in any specifics about
potential policy options, we see the relatively downbeat nature
of the chairman's comments on the growth outlook as confirming
our view that the FOMC is inclined to take further
accommodative steps at its September meeting," said Michael
Gapen, an economist at Barclays Capital in New York.
A widening debt crisis in Europe and collapse in consumer
and business confidence in the United States has raised concern
the U.S. and global economies could slide back into recession.
So stark is the recent deterioration in the global economic
recovery that the political debate in Washington has veered in
only six weeks from a preoccupation with how to cut U.S. debt
to a renewed urgency on lowering unemployment.
Central banks around the world, for their part, have put
inflation-fighting campaigns on hold in response to the
worsening economic outlook. The European Central Bank held
steady after a series of rate hikes on Thursday, and the Bank
of Canada on Wednesday likewise opted not to withdraw any more
monetary stimulus.
South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines also
paused in fights against inflation while they assessed how much
a slowdown in U.S. and European growth will hurt their
economies.
President Barack Obama is scheduled to lay out a jobs
package worth more than $300 billion later on Thursday, and job
creation was a key theme for Republican presidential hopefuls
at a debate on Wednesday.
FEW NEW CLUES ON EASING
Most analysts expect the Fed to act to boost growth, if not
at a meeting later this month, shortly thereafter. But other
than offering a bit more insight on the outlook for inflation,
Bernanke offered few fresh glimpses into Fed thinking.
He repeated comments made two weeks ago that the Fed has a
range of tools to provide stimulus and is ready to use them.
The Fed cut benchmark rates to near zero almost three years
ago to pull the economy out of a sharp recession. It then
bought $2.3 trillion worth of longer-term securities in two
installments ending in June to fuel faster expansion.
With confidence crumbling, the Fed on Aug. 9 eased policy
further by extending a promise to keep rates near zero through
mid-2013, a decision that drew three dissents on the FOMC.
Many analysts expect the Fed's next move to be a shift in
its $2.8 trillion balance sheet to holdings of more longer-term
securities. The point of such a move would be to "twist" down
interest rates for longer maturities, potentially spurring
mortgage refinancing and other activity that depends on
longer-term interest rates.
A more modest step under consideration would be for the
central bank to encourage lending by lowering the rate it pays
banks for excess reserves they hold at the Fed.
Bernanke said unusually weak household spending and
persistent financial strains spurred by worry over Europe's
sovereign debt crisis and the loss of Washington's top-tier
credit rating continue to haunt the recovery.
He also repeated a warning that overzealous belt-tightening
by the U.S. government in the near term could also slow down
the "erratic" rebound.