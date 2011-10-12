Oct 12 The following is an excerpt covering the
Federal Open Market Committee's discussion of monetary policy
taken from the minutes of the FOMC's Sept. 20-21 meeting, which
were released on Wednesday.
"In the discussion of monetary policy for the period ahead,
most members agreed that the revisions to the economic outlook
warranted some additional monetary policy accommodation to
support a stronger recovery and to help ensure that inflation,
over time, was at a level consistent with the Committee's dual
mandate. While they recognized that monetary policy alone could
not completely address the economy's ills, most members judged
that additional accommodation could contribute importantly to
better outcomes in terms of the Committee's dual mandate of
maximum employment and price stability. Those viewing greater
policy accommodation as appropriate at this meeting generally
supported a maturity extension program that would combine asset
purchases and sales to extend the average maturity of
securities held in the SOMA without generating a substantial
expansion of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet or reserve
balances. Specifically, those members supported a program under
which the Committee would announce its intention to purchase,
by the end of June 2012, $400 billion of Treasury securities
with remaining maturities of 6 years to 30 years and to sell an
equal amount of Treasury securities with remaining maturities
of 3 years or less. They expected this program to put downward
pressure on longer-term interest rates and to help make broader
financial conditions more accommodative. While the scale of
such a maturity extension program was necessarily limited by
the amount of shorter-term securities in the SOMA portfolio,
most members judged the action as appropriate, given economic
conditions and the outlook. Two members said that current
conditions and the outlook could justify stronger policy
action, but they supported undertaking the maturity extension
program at this meeting as it did not rule out additional steps
at future meetings. Three members concluded that additional
accommodation was not appropriate at this time. The Committee
discussed whether to specify the parameters of the maturity
extension program by stating its intention to complete the full
set of transactions by June 2012 or by stating that it would
undertake these transactions at a specified monthly pace.
Members saw benefits to both approaches: The former would
provide the public greater clarity about the likely scale of
the program and the latter might allow the Committee greater
flexibility to adjust the scale of the program in response to
unexpected economic developments. A majority favored the first
approach. Members noted, however, that the Committee will
continue to regularly review the size and composition of its
securities holdings and that it is prepared to adjust those
holdings as
appropriate.
Most members also supported a change in the Committee's
reinvestment policy. To help support conditions in mortgage
markets, the Committee decided to reinvest principal received
from its holdings of agency debt and agency MBS in agency MBS
rather than continuing to reinvest in longer-term Treasury
securities as had been the Committee's practice for more than a
year. The effect of this change will be to keep the SOMA's
holdings of agency securities at an approximately constant
level; under the previous practice, those holdings were
declining on an ongoing basis. This change in reinvestment
policy was expected to help reduce the spread between yields on
mortgagebacked securities and those on comparable-maturity
Treasury securities seen this year and so contribute to lower
mortgage rates. Members also noted that the change in
reinvestment policy could help prevent the shares of
outstanding longer-term Treasury securities held by the Federal
Reserve from reaching levels high enough to result in a
deterioration in Treasury market functioning. One member who
opposed the maturity extension program also opposed the change
in reinvestment policy because he judged that it would not
benefit housing markets. At the same time, the Committee
decided to maintain its existing policy of rolling over
maturing Treasury securities at auction. The Committee also
decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at
0 to 1/4 percent and to reaffirm its anticipation that economic
conditions -- including low rates of resource utilization and a
subdued outlook for inflation over the medium run -- are likely
to warrant exceptionally low levels for the federal funds rate
at least through mid-2013. A couple of members noted that they
would prefer to change the Committee's forward guidance to
provide greater clarity about the economic conditions that
would be likely to warrant maintaining exceptionally low levels
of the target federal funds rate, but no decision was taken on
this point.
The Committee agreed that it was important to acknowledge,
in the statement to be released following the meeting, that
economic growth remained slow and that indicators pointed to
continuing weakness in overall labor market conditions. It also
agreed to note that inflation appeared to have moderated since
earlier in the year as prices of energy and some commodities
had declined from their recent peaks, and that longer-term
inflation expectations remained stable. Members generally
continued to expect some pickup in the pace of the economic
recovery over coming quarters but anticipated that the
unemployment rate would decline only gradually and agreed that
there were significant downside risks to the economic outlook,
including strains in global financial markets. The Committee
again anticipated that inflation would settle, over coming
quarters at levels at or below those consistent with the
Committee's mandate as the effects of past energy and commodity
price increases dissipate further."