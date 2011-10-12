* Fed discussed easing tools, including fresh bond buying
* Fed's Plosser -- portfolio rebalancing toothless
* Fed seen holding QE3 in reserve in case economy worsens
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 U.S. Federal Reserve
officials discussed the possibility of launching a fresh round
of bond purchases before deciding last month on a more limited
step to aid the economy, minutes released on Wednesday
showed.
Fed staff presented policy-makers with a range of ways
they could step up monetary stimulus for the flagging economy,
including laying out their goals for the labor market.
Business and consumer confidence took a steep dive in
August and stock markets swooned, throwing a cloud over the
recovery and leading officials to warn of "significant risks"
to the economy.
"Most members agreed that the revisions to the economic
outlook warranted some additional monetary policy
accommodation to support a stronger recovery," the minutes of
the Fed's Sept. 20-21 meeting said.
In the end, officials opted to rebalance the Fed's
portfolio by selling short-term securities to buy longer-term
ones, an effort to push long-term interest rates lower.
However, the minutes suggest the central bank could take
more decisive action to help the economy if conditions get
worse.
"The biggest gun in the Fed's arsenal is undoubtedly
another round of quantitative easing," UniCredit chief U.S.
economist Harm Bandholz said, referring to a possible third
round of central bank bond purchases.
The Fed has been struggling to spur a stronger recovery
and bring down an unemployment rate that has been stuck above
9 percent for five straight months. It cut overnight interest
rates to near zero in December 2008 and has bought $2.3
trillion in bonds.
TWO WANTED MORE
Two Fed officials last month wanted stronger action, while
three objected to any new efforts. In the end, ,Dallas Federal
Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher, Philadelphia Fed chief
Charles Plosser and Narayana Kocherlakota of the Minneapolis
Fed all dissented against the decision.
In remarks on Thursday, Plosser cast doubt on the
effectiveness of the Fed's latest attempt to lower borrowing
costs.
"It doesn't have a whole lot of credibility attached to
it," he said in response to questions after a speech.
Separately, Fisher pressed his argument that the central
bank had done enough, telling an audience there was a limit to
what the Fed could do to lift employment.
Despite dissenting views, the Fed has moved to ease policy
at each of its last two meetings. In August, it had vowed to
keep interest rates ultra-low at least until mid-2013.
The minutes said a number of officials felt further bond
buying would be the most potent initiative they could muster.
Most analysts, however, do not expect the Fed to take
further action at its next meeting on Nov. 1-2. [FED/R]
Paul Dales, senior U.S. economist for Capital Economics in
Toronto, said the Fed might be willing to follow up its latest
initiative, dubbed Operation Twist, with some other modest
measures.
"However, it intends to hold QE3 in reserve just in case
things get much worse," he said.
Large-scale asset purchases have been a lightning rod for
controversy abroad and at home, with critics charging the Fed
with setting the stage for inflation and debasing the dollar.
The minutes said policy-makers discussed setting explicit
objectives for the Fed's long-range goals for unemployment and
suggested such a move could be twinned with a formal inflation
target.
While most officials agreed greater transparency was
worthwhile, many felt it would be necessary to communicate
those objectives in depth -- something the Fed's terse
post-meeting statement is ill-suited for.
Officials also decided they needed more time to study the
potential side effects of lowering the interest rate the Fed
pays banks on excess reserves.
