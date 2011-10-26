(Repeats to widen readership)

* Fed debate on rate guidance could chart new course

* No policy shift expected at Nov. 1-2 Fed meeting

* More bond buys may be in the wings, but not yet

By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 The U.S. Federal Reserve, faced with a backlash to its bond purchase programs, is debating a more moderate but equally unorthodox approach to monetary policy: setting guideposts for interest rates based on inflation and unemployment.

The details of how it might work are too sketchy for investors to expect any new announcement at next week's two-day policy meeting. But the Fed has made clear it is seriously weighing the idea, which would remake the policy framework.

Many central banks around the world already target inflation to varying degrees. In laying out a more transparent, rules-based system, the Fed would be charting a new course for central bank policy -- with potential benefits and pitfalls.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans has been a vocal proponent of taking this next transparency step.

His plan would work something like this: the Fed pledges to keep rates near zero for as long as it takes to get some real improvement in the labor market -- say, reducing the unemployment rate to 7 percent -- as long as inflation doesn't get out of hand.

That way, every time some good economic news comes out, financial markets don't immediately start pricing in a rate increase, which would work against the very easy policy the Fed sees as necessary to pull the economy out of its hole.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, another dovish voice at the central bank, recently voiced support for such a plan.

But the policy chorus has not been consistent, and it is clear the idea is not yet ready for prime time.

Daniel Tarullo, in a prominent speech last week, proposed another big push into mortgage bond purchases. William Dudley at the New York Fed also suggested asset buys might be on the table, and raised some concerns about Evans' proposal.

"The question is, can we be a little bit more explicit about what levels of the unemployment rate and inflation would be needed to be reached before we actually started to tighten interest rates?" Dudley said on Monday.

"It's hard to do that in a very compact way because the factors that could cause you to want to raise interest rates may not just be a given level of inflation or a given level the unemployment," he said.

UNDER STUDY

While the topic is likely to get another airing at the Fed's policy gathering on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, the differing suggestions on what the central bank should do next suggest officials will lean on a modest improvement in economic data to justify a wait-and-see policy approach.

Janet Yellen, the Fed's influential vice chair who is leading a task force looking into the proposal, has also raised questions about how well it might work.

She said there was a risk new policy triggers could be mistaken for levels of unemployment and inflation that officials want to achieve.

There is also a risk the Fed could be wedding itself to untenable goals -- such as lowering a jobless rate that is also influenced by factors the central bank does not control.

"The more you tweak what has been a strong foundation of credibility, the more you endanger it," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Nomura.

Some analysts believe policy targets would simply be a precursor to further bond buying, since the Fed is clearly undershooting the employment side of its mandate.

"With unemployment being as high as it is, this would pave the way for more stimulus measures," said Bernd Weidensteiner, economist at Commerzbank. The U.S. jobless rate has hovered above 9 percent for the past five months.

HARD TO CALL IT RECOVERY

The world's largest economy continues to cling to recovery, but the going is tenuous, and the shadow of Europe's unresolved financial crisis looms large over the U.S. outlook.

U.S. gross domestic product expanded at less than a 1 percent annual rate in the first half of the year, but the pace of growth appears to have quickened in the third quarter.

The disappointing performance has prompted a number of officials to call for more easing and has given impetus to the idea of shifting the policy framework.

But Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has yet to deliver the type of strong hint he usually offers before a major shift in course.

That doesn't mean market analysts won't get any further clarity on policymakers' goals next week. After all, the Fed will publish its "central tendency" economic forecasts, which include estimates for long-run unemployment and inflation.

For the first time in a long while, the estimates might actually include some positive revisions given the slightly better tone of recent data.

In addition, Bernanke will hold his third-ever news conference on Wednesday and could use the forum to discuss measures that would take policy clarity yet another step further.