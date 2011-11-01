* Fed to pause as it considers further easing
* Fresh communications steps, asset buys on table
* Bernanke news conference could shed light on policy path
By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 The Federal Reserve looks set
to take a breather from monetary stimulus measures on
Wednesday, even if financial market turbulence heightens the
chances of action later.
The U.S. central bank's debate over the course of policy,
including a potential shift toward using a concrete set of
targets for inflation and the jobless rate as policy triggers,
comes against a troubled global backdrop and with the U.S.
economy far from full health.
Greece's call on Monday for a referendum on the latest euro
zone debt deal dashed hopes Europe had finally come to grips
with its debt crisis and sent global equity markets into a
tailspin.
The U.S. recovery, for its part, remains anemic and could
be knocked off course if the euro zone fails to quell its
crisis. The Institute for Supply Management's latest report on
U.S. manufacturing showed the sector slowing to a crawl in
October, although new orders increased.
The U.S. economy grew at a 2.5 percent annual pace in the
third quarter, a significant improvement over the second
quarter's 1.3 percent increase but still too soft to put a dent
in the nation's 9.1 percent unemployment rate.
An ongoing if modest U.S. recovery provides room for the
Fed to pause as it mulls offering newly detailed guidance on
its policy goals or making another round of asset purchases.
"There is some talk that the Fed will announce renewed
mortgage-backed securities purchases, but we are not convinced
the Fed is there," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency
strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.
"Increasing the balance sheet remains an option that the
Fed refuses to reject. We expect the option not to be exercised
unless there is a material risk of a renewed U.S. economic
contraction or that the risks of deflation increase markedly,"
Chandler said.
A shift to a new communications framework is another option
the Fed is considering. It could offer hints on where its
internal debate stands through tweaks to its post-meeting
statement or comments from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke at his
third-ever news conference.
The Fed is set to release its statement at the conclusion
of its two-day meeting at around 12:30 p.m. (1630 GMT). It will
issue fresh economic forecasts at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT), and
Bernanke's news conference will follow 15 minutes later.
Faced with a still-weak recovery, the Fed decided in
September to embark on a program to sell $400 billion in
short-term Treasuries and invest the money in longer-dated
bonds, an effort to keep long-term rates down.
It also dipped back in the mortgage market by reinvesting
proceeds of its real estate bond holdings back into MBS.
Those actions followed an already aggressive series of
steps to try to lift the economy. The central bank slashed
benchmark interest rates rates to effectively zero in December
2008 and expanded its balance sheet to a record $2.8 trillion.
More recently, Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo and New York
Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley have hinted at
the possibility of expanding the central bank's presence in the
mortgage market. It has already bought some $1.25 trillion in
MBS.
MBS purchases are seen as even more controversial than
Treasury bond buys. Some Fed officials worry targeting a
specific sector of the economy encroaches on fiscal policy, and
policymakers had previously pledged to return to an
all-Treasury portfolio.