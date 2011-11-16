* Money market funds exposed to Europe -Lacker
* Fed preparing banking sector for euro zone fallout
* Rosengren says Europe capable of handling debt turmoil
By Mark Felsenthal and Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
WASHINGTON, Nov 16 The Federal Reserve believes
U.S. banks can withstand an escalation of the European debt
turmoil, but the fate of money market funds is worrisome, a top
Fed official said on Wednesday.
"We've done a lot to prepare the banking sector," Jeffrey
Lacker, president of the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank, told
reporters after a speech. "I'm less confident about the money
market funds and their ability to weather major problems at
European institutions."
Bond market turmoil is spreading in Europe with Italian
borrowing costs on the rise and France seeking stronger
European Central Bank action to stem the accelerating sovereign
debt crisis. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke last week called on
European officials to act quickly to contain the turbulence,
which he said would harm in the United States if it spread.
U.S. policymakers have been working on contingency plans
for a worst-case scenario should another domino fall. For its
part, the Fed has learned as much as it can about banks' direct
and indirect exposures, and is urging institutions to do the
same, Lacker said.
"All the measures we have generally taken to promote
financial stability - increasing capital, increasing their
liquidity buffers - would all be useful in the event of such a
problem," he said, but did not elaborate.
Fitch Ratings warned on Wednesday that it may reduce its
"stable" rating outlook for U.S. banks because of contagion
from problems in troubled European markets. Money market fund
exposure is "considerable," Fitch said. [ID:nN1E7AF1R7]
U.S. stocks deepened losses after the Fitch comments, with
all three major indexes closing down more than 1.5 percent.
Money market funds, which manage roughly $2.7 trillion in
assets, typically invest in short-term debt securities. Unlike
bank deposits, they are not backed by a government insurance
program.
Maintaining a stable net asset value of $1 per share has
been a key selling point of money market funds, but one large
fund's inability to maintain that value in the aftermath of the
collapse of Lehman Brothers in late 2008 forced the Fed to
act.
As nervous investors rushed to withdraw money, the Fed
stepped in with emergency liquidity lines, and some money funds
required millions of dollars in support from their parent
firms.
Regulators are considering measures to make the funds more
robust.
Another regional Fed president, Eric Rosengren, of the
Boston Federal Reserve Bank, on Wednesday said Europe has the
financial capacity to deal with developing issues in countries
like Italy and Greece, but needs to show the political will to
do so.
Rosengren would not respond directly to a suggestion that
the Fed might buy Italian debt. "This is a European problem
that should be addressed by European authorities," he said.
If there were a fresh European debt crisis the Fed would be
prepared for more coordinated activity with the ECB, Rosengren
said. "I'm not predicting a crisis," he added. He did say the
U.S. economy remains at risk from financial shocks at home and
abroad.
CAN THE FED SPUR GROWTH?
Lacker, Rosengren, and a top Fed economist offered
diverging views about what and how much the Fed can do to spur
anemic U.S. growth and pull down the stubbornly high
unemployment rate.
The Fed cut rates to near zero almost three years ago and
has bought $2.3 trillion in bonds to spur stronger recovery.
More recently, it moved to lower long-term borrowing costs
by shifting its bond holdings into longer maturities. In
addition, it promised to hold rates at exceptionally low levels
well into 2013 to assure markets that it will be in no hurry to
raise rates when the economy strengthens.
Lacker, who will be a voter on the Fed's policy-setting
Federal Open Market Committee next year, said the central bank
should not allocate credit to some sectors of the economy, such
as housing, and not others.
The remarks show Lacker is likely to oppose any renewed
effort to boost the housing sector through purchases of
mortgage-backed securities, as some on the Fed advocate. Lacker
declined to say whether he would dissent against a decision to
expand purchases of mortgage securities.
Many analysts are betting the Fed could launch such a
program early next year if the economy fails to pick up steam.
Lacker suggested this would be a dangerous action, and went as
far as saying he might favor legislative changes that would
restrict the central bank to a portfolio made up purely of
Treasury securities.
"The Fed could easily manage the supply of monetary assets
through purchases and sales of U.S. Treasury securities only,"
Lacker told a conference at the libertarian CATO Institute.
Rosengren, in contrast, defended Fed actions to boost
growth but said the central bank cannot by itself engineer a
stronger recovery, noting that the U.S. fiscal problems "have
increasingly limited the response we would normally expect."
But Rosengren, one of the most outspoken Fed advocates for
further measures to boost growth, derided as a myth the belief
that with interest rates already so low, additional activity by
the Fed cannot help the economy.
"An action that reduces the unemployment rate by half a
percent does not bring us close to full employment, and does
not solve the country's problems, but nonetheless would perhaps
create roughly 750,000 jobs that may not have been created in
the absence of the action," he said.
However, a top Fed economist predicted the recovery will be
slow and unemployment will decrease only slowly over coming
years.
"Something's happened in U.S. labor markets that we can't
overcome," St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank Research Director
Christopher Waller told Reuters in an interview. "No matter
what we do, recovery is going to be slow.
(Additional reporting by Ros Krasny in Boston and Jed Horowitz
in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)