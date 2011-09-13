* Fisher: Fiscal authorities must act, Fed has done enough
* Bullard: no decision yet on further easing
By Pedro da Costa and Ann Saphir
WASHINGTON/DALLAS, Sept 12 Two regional Federal
Reserve presidents on Monday cast doubt on the notion, widely
prevalent in financial markets, that the central bank will ease
monetary policy further at its Sept. 20-21 meeting.
Richard Fisher, president of the Dallas Fed, told a
conference of the National Association of Business Economics
that there was little more policymakers could do to help the
economy. His counterpart in St. Louis, James Bullard, said no
decision had been made on further easing, adding that the
central bank had already been very aggressive in bringing down
borrowing costs.
"While disappointing economic performance certainly makes
the case for an aggressive monetary policy, the FOMC has in
fact provided that aggressive policy," St. Louis Fed President
James Bullard said in prepared opening remarks at an event at
the regional central bank's headquarters.
Bullard and Fisher do not represent the consensus view
championed by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, who has strongly
hinted at the possibility of further action. But they do remind
investors that the central bank will not be united if it
decides to delve even further into the realm of unconventional
monetary policy.
U.S. growth was extremely weak in the first half of the
year, and has recovered only modestly in the third quarter.
Worse yet, unemployment remains above 9 percent, and job growth
stagnated in August, raising concerns about a new recession.
In response to the financial crisis and a deep recession,
the Fed not only slashed interest rates to effectively zero but
also expanded its balance sheet to a record $2.9 trillion,
raising concerns among some top policymakers and politicians
about the prospect of future inflation.
Bullard is not a voter on the Federal Open Market Committee
this year, but Fisher is. In August, Fisher dissented against
the Fed's promise to keep rates low until at least 2013, and
said he expects others to follow suit.
"I expect more dissents," Fisher said after his speech at
the NABE conference.
On Monday, both he and Bullard made the case that the
policy of setting a specific timetable for policy was
wrong-minded.
"Now, with further slowing in the economy, some call for
further monetary accommodation. Let me stress that no decision
has been made on this difficult question," Bullard said.
"However, should such a decision be made, I think it is time
for the Committee to discard one-time policy changes with fixed
end dates."
The best the Fed can do, Fisher suggested, is to work to
reduce regulatory burdens that keep credit from flowing to
small businesses.
"We must be ever-mindful that the central bank cannot carry
the load alone," Fisher said. "Indeed, there is great danger in
any temptation to do so."
The Fed's September meeting was expanded to two days from
just one so that policymakers can discuss all options available
to help an economy that continues to struggle.
