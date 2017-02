WASHINGTON, Sept 15 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke did not make any comments about the outlook for the U.S. economy or monetary policy in brief introductory remarks at a central bank conference on regulation on Thursday.

The Fed meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, and is widely expected to take some sort of step to put additional downward pressure on long-term interest rates as the economy remains persistently weak. (Reporting by Pedro Nicolaci da Costa, editing by W Simon )