WASHINGTON, Sept 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve
opened a two-day meeting on Tuesday that is expected to end
with a decision to stock up on longer-term Treasury notes in a
bid to boost a fading economic recovery.
With economic prospects fading dramatically after a
damaging U.S. debt downgrade in August and an escalation of
European financial turmoil, the Fed has made clear it is intent
on taking further steps to lift growth.
Although officials at the central bank differ on how best
to address the economy's woes, analysts expect Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke to muster a consensus behind a plan to rebalance the
Fed's portfolio to push down longer-term interest rates.
Officials hope that by weighting the central bank's bond
holdings more heavily toward longer-term debt they can spur
mortgage refinancings and push investors into stocks or
corporate bonds and away from safe-haven Treasuries.
The Fed is expected to announce its decision at about 2:15
p.m. (1815 GMT) on Wednesday.
Analysts say that faced with a still-growing economy and
inflation that is not far below target levels, U.S. central
bank officials are preparing a series of measured easing steps
but will stop short of an aggressive move like a renewed
outright expansion of its balance sheet.
"These are tinkering measures, not the financial bazooka,
so to speak," said Carl Riccadonna, senior U.S. economist for
Deutsche Bank in New York. "If we get to a period where the
employment numbers turn negative -- then I think there will be
much more agreement on the Open Market Committee that they will
have to do something bolder. We're certainly not there yet."
Another modest loosening step some economists believe the
Fed could take on Wednesday would be to trim the rate the Fed
pays banks for excess reserves parked at the central bank from
the current 0.25 percent level. Such a move could make it more
attractive for banks to loan money, which could spur the
economy.
The U.S. central bank cut overnight interest rates to near
zero in December 2008 and then bought $2.3 trillion in
longer-term bonds to help the struggling economy.
Its latest bond-buying spree fueled harsh criticism that
the Fed was risking inflation and weakening the dollar to the
detriment of emerging markets, who saw rapid inflows of hot
money.
Some analysts estimate the Fed could purchase between $300
billion and $400 billion of bonds in the five-year to 15-year
range over the next six months if they simply move to replace
maturing Treasuries. Outright sales of shorter-term bonds could
be added to accelerate the reshaping of the Fed's holdings
without adding to the already bloated $2.8 trillion portfolio.
Any move to ease further would come over the objections of
some policymakers at the Fed who question whether the central
bank should administer more monetary medicine to the struggling
economy.
At its most recent meeting in early August, the Fed
bolstered its promise to keep rates at rock bottom levels,
saying it would do so through at least the middle of 2013.
While some officials wanted to go even farther, some
disapproved of that move and three dissented against the step.
Still, with unemployment at a lofty 9.1 percent, no job
growth in August, and reports showing business and consumer
confidence withering, a core group of policymakers, which
includes Bernanke, Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen and New York
Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley, appear solidly
behind more stimulus.
As part of those deliberations, the Fed will discuss a wide
range of potential steps, such as making public specific
targets for unemployment or inflation to make crystal clear to
markets that the Fed's ultra-easy money policies are here to
stay unless specific improvements occur.
