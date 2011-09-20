* Fed expected to announce a rebalancing of its portfolio
* Announcement due 2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT) Wednesday
* Cut in rate Fed pays banks for excess reserves possible
* Fed seen keeping more aggressive easing steps in reserve
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve
opened a two-day meeting on Tuesday that is expected to end
with a decision to stock up on longer-term Treasury notes in a
bid to boost a fading economic recovery.
With the United States at risk of a new recession and the
political climate in Washington making prospects for fiscal
stimulus uncertain, the Fed has made it clear it is intent on
taking steps to lift growth, even if only modest ones.
Although officials differ on how best to address the
economy's woes, analysts expect Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke to
muster a consensus behind a plan to rebalance the Fed's
portfolio to push down longer-term interest rates.
Officials hope that by weighting the central bank's bond
holdings more heavily toward longer-term debt they can spur
mortgage refinancings and push investors into stocks or
corporate bonds and away from safe-haven Treasuries.
With a still-growing economy and inflation not far below
target levels, U.S. central bank officials are mulling a series
of measured easing steps that stop short of an aggressive move
like a renewed outright expansion of the Fed's balance sheet.
"These are tinkering measures, not the financial bazooka,
so to speak," said Carl Riccadonna, senior U.S. economist for
Deutsche Bank in New York. "If we get to a period where the
employment numbers turn negative, then I think there will be
much more agreement ... that they will have to do something
bolder."
"We're certainly not there yet," he said.
Another modest easing step some economists believe the Fed
could take on Wednesday would be to trim the 0.25 percent rate
it pays banks for excess reserves parked at the central bank.
Such a move could make it more attractive for banks to loan
money, which could spur the economy.
RIPE TARGET
The Fed cut overnight interest rates to near zero in
December 2008 and then bought $2.3 trillion in longer-term
bonds to help the struggling economy.
Its latest bond-buying spree fueled harsh criticism that it
was risking inflation and weakening the dollar to the detriment
of emerging markets, which experienced rapid inflows of hot
money.
In the United States, the Fed has provided a ripe target
for Republican presidential candidates. One of them, Texas
Governor Rick Perry, said any further money printing would be
"almost treacherous, treasonous." Another, former Massachusetts
Governor Mitt Romney, promised to replace Bernanke -- who was
originally appointed by President George W. Bush, a Republican
-- saying his easy money policies had failed.
In contrast, the International Monetary Fund on Monday
urged the Fed to stand ready to provide more stimulus to
support the faltering recovery as long as there is no danger of
an inflationary mind-set taking hold.
Some analysts estimate the Fed could purchase between $300
billion and $400 billion of bonds in the five-year to 15-year
range over the next six months if they simply move to replace
maturing Treasuries. Outright sales of shorter-term bonds could
be added to accelerate the reshaping of the Fed's holdings
without adding to the already bloated $2.8 trillion portfolio.
Financial markets appear to be anticipating Fed efforts to
flatten interest rates for longer-term bonds. The difference
between yields on two-year and 10-year Treasury securities has
narrowed by almost a full percentage point since the end of the
Fed's last round of quantitative easing in June, although some
of that narrowing may be driven by a flight to safety due to
European turmoil and other factors.
Any move to ease further would come over the objections of
some Fed officials.
At its most recent meeting in early August, the Fed
bolstered its promise to keep rates at rock bottom levels,
saying it would do so through at least the middle of 2013.
While some policy makers wanted to go even farther, some
disapproved of that move and three dissented against the step.
Still, with unemployment at a lofty 9.1 percent, no job
growth in August, and reports showing business and consumer
confidence withering, a core group of officials, which includes
Bernanke, Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen and New York Federal
Reserve Bank President William Dudley, appear solidly behind
more stimulus.
As part of its deliberations, the Fed will discuss a wide
range of potential steps, such as making public specific
targets for unemployment or inflation to make crystal clear to
markets that the Fed's ultra-easy money policies are here to
stay unless specific improvements occur.
