* Economists, Fed fear entrenched long-term unemployment
* Fed's action designed to push down long-term rates
* Economists see up to 0.5 pct added to GDP growth
* Stocks dive on gloomy Fed outlook, global slowdown
(Adds markets' reaction, economists' forecasts for twist
impact)
By Ann Saphir
Sept 22 The Federal Reserve's latest effort to
push down long-term U.S. borrowing costs may not do much for
the central bank's main worry -- persistently high
unemployment that could leave lasting scars on the economy.
Economists say they are increasingly anxious that the 9.1
percent jobless rate in the United States could become
entrenched. Those out of work for a long period face a vicious
cycle as their skills atrophy and their job market connections
wane, sidelining them and chipping away at the U.S. economy's
capacity to produce.
"The Fed is doing all that it can to stimulate the demand
side of the economy in an environment where 'all that it can
do' is 'not very much,'" said Mark Setterfield, an economics
professor at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut.
He is the author of a book on persistently high
unemployment, sometimes known as hysteresis.
The term is borrowed from physics, where it is used to
describe a temporary effect that becomes permanent, even when
whatever triggered the initial effect is removed. In the labor
market, it is used to describe a self-feeding cycle where even
after demand returns, unemployment remains high.
"We went to 9 percent unemployment quite quickly, and we
have basically been stuck there," Setterfield said. "There has
to be the concern that that type of hysteresis effect is going
to add insult to injury."
On Wednesday, the Fed moved to offset what it called
"significant downside risks" to the already weak U.S. economy
with a new $400 billion program to weight its $2.85 trillion
balance sheet more heavily toward longer-term securities. For
But Wall Street sees only a 15 percent chance that the
Fed's latest plan will give the U.S. economy a meaningful
boost, according to a Reuters poll conducted after the Fed's
DO THE TWIST
The idea behind the move, nicknamed "Operation Twist"
after a similar policy in the 1960s, is to push down long-term
borrowing costs to encourage mortgage refinancing and consumer
and business borrowing.
The Fed also sought to give the housing market a direct
boost by promising to keep its mortgage-backed securities
portfolio at its current size.
But with unemployment so high, households worried about
their future prospects may be more focused on paying down debt
than taking out new loans.
Without new spending, economists like Setterfield argue,
the jobless rate will level off at a high level -- no matter
how low the Fed pushes interest rates.
The Fed's grim outlook for the U.S. economy and data
showing China's contracting factory sector drove U.S. stocks
down 3 percent on Thursday on fears of a global recession.
"Investors seem to be waking up to the fact that monetary
policy is pushing on a string," said Capital Economics analyst
John Higgins. "The stock market and commodities are likely to
continue to struggle, given the gloomy outlook for the economy
that the Fed openly acknowledged on Wednesday."
Thomas Lam, OSK-DMG chief economist, put the economic
impact of the Fed's "twist" operation at less than half a
percentage point of added growth -- slightly below a Goldman
Sachs estimate.
Even the Fed does not know exactly what to expect, saying
it is "difficult to estimate precisely" how much of an
economic boost the program will deliver.
But such concerns probably will not prevent the Fed from
doing even more if need be, said Eric Stein, a portfolio
manager at Eaton Vance in Boston.
"I think (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke and (New York Fed
President William) Dudley and (Chicago Fed President Charles)
Evans and (Fed Vice Chair Janet) Yellen are committed to doing
whatever it takes to get the economy going," he said.
"I think they'll continue pushing for things unless the
world gets materially better," Stein said.
Bernanke has repeatedly cited sustained high unemployment
as a chief concern. In its statement following Wednesday's
policy-setting meeting, the Fed pointed to an "elevated"
jobless rate that will decline only gradually.
Laurence Ball, an economics professor at Johns Hopkins
University, said, "Chairman Bernanke may be ...
over-optimistic, in the sense that he is thinking about
unemployment coming down slowly and painfully."
The concern is not limited to academics.
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John
Williams, who rotates into a voting spot on the policy-setting
Federal Open Market Committee next year, has raised the
specter of permanently high U.S. unemployment outside a
recession, something unseen since the end of World War II.
"One of the concerns is, if unemployment stays very high
for very long, people are out of work for several years,
that's going to have a much more persistent effect, despite
the history," Williams told reporters after a September
speech, hinting the Fed had more room to ease policy.
While the Fed wants to cut the unemployment rate, many
economists say it has little chance of success as long as
politicians fail to deliver fiscal stimulus or job programs.
That's the argument often made by Dallas Fed President
Richard Fisher, one of three FOMC members who dissented on
Wednesday against its latest policy experiment -- or 'twist.'
Still, those concerns have not stopped the Fed's majority
so far, and the threat of entrenched unemployment is likely to
push them to do even more unless the economy picks up soon.
As JPMorgan's chief economist Michael Feroli observed,
"Monetary policy's toothpaste tube is rolled up to the very
end, and Bernanke is squeezing it with both hands, but there's
just not much left in there."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Jan Paschal)