* Fed's tools powerful, economic effects unclear-Williams
* Not clear if 'twisting' Fed's holdings helps-Williams
* Pre-crisis debt fed 'unusually anemic recovery' -Dudley
By Ann Saphir
CHICAGO, Sept 23 Just days after the Federal
Reserve launched a new round of unconventional monetary policy
easing, a top Fed official with a record of supporting such
moves on Friday questioned how effective the latest move will
be.
John Williams, president of the San Francisco Federal
Reserve Bank, defended the track record of the Fed's
large-scale bond purchases in lowering long-term borrowing
costs, but he said it was unclear how much the purchases help
the real economy.
"Specifically, does lowering Treasury yields through
large-scale asset purchases have the same effect on the economy
as an equivalent movement in the federal funds rate?" Williams
said in a speech to the Swiss National Bank Research Conference
in Zurich. "To what extent is it the size or the composition of
the central bank's balance sheet that matters?"
The Fed, which has kept short-term interest rates near zero
since December 2008 and purchased $2.3 trillion of Treasuries
and mortgage-backed securities, on Wednesday moved to counter
what it called "significant downside risks" to the economy with
a new $400 billion program to weight its $2.85 trillion balance
sheet more heavily toward longer-term securities.
[ID:nS1E78K1V1].
Williams, whose speech was calibrated to spark debate
rather than provide answers, said those questions require
further study.
He has said before that "twisting" the Fed's balance sheet
toward longer-term securities is not likely to have as big of
an impact on long-term rates as outright bond purchases.
But Williams, who rotates into a voting spot on the Fed's
policy-setting panel next year, has supported other moves by
the Fed to ease policy, including its most recent bond-buying
program and its pledge to keep rates ultra-low through at least
mid-2013.
"In general, his comments and focus on unconventional tools
suggest that the Fed is continuing to contemplate and discuss
policy options that could potentially add further monetary
stimulus," Barclays Capital Research's Troy Davig wrote in a
note on Friday.
World stocks fell after the Fed's action on Wednesday, on
worries that such policies may not be enough to stop the United
States, and other countries, from tipping into a new recession.
ANEMIC RECOVERY
Speaking in Washington, the president of the New York
Federal Reserve Bank, William Dudley, blamed the build-up of
debt before the financial crisis for an "unusually anemic
recovery," and said regulators need to profoundly overhaul the
financial system to prevent the advent of new crises. For more
see [ID:nW1E7HU01D]
He did not comment on the Fed's recent action, which drew
three dissents from Fed policy makers who opposed further
easing.
Neither did Williams, but his comments provided some
insight into the debate raging behind the Fed's closed-door
policy-setting meeting that ended on Wednesday.
"What are the advantages of targeting a specific quantity
of large-scale asset purchases as opposed to targeting a level
of ceiling on interest rates at a particular point on the yield
curve?" he asked. "How do these policies change our thinking
about the optimal rate of inflation?"
Williams said he had no answers, but noted that finding
them will be critical to future monetary policy success.
