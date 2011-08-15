FLORENCE, Ala. Aug 15 The Federal Reserve could offer further support to the U.S. economic recovery by buying longer-term U.S. Treasury bonds, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said.

Lockhart said he was leery of embarking on additional bond purchases, barring renewed deflation risks or a spike in unemployment.

But he indicated he was open to the notion of extending the maturities of the Fed's balance sheet by reinvesting proceeds of maturing bonds or even selling short-dated securities.

"Among the options is a changing of the duration of the portfolio," he told reporters after a speech.