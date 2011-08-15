FLORENCE, Ala. Aug 15 The Federal Reserve
could offer further support to the U.S. economic recovery by
buying longer-term U.S. Treasury bonds, Atlanta Fed President
Dennis Lockhart said.
Lockhart said he was leery of embarking on additional bond
purchases, barring renewed deflation risks or a spike in
unemployment.
But he indicated he was open to the notion of extending the
maturities of the Fed's balance sheet by reinvesting proceeds
of maturing bonds or even selling short-dated securities.
"Among the options is a changing of the duration of the
portfolio," he told reporters after a speech.