BRIEF-Fitch says economic pick-up won't immediately boost Indonesian banks
* Indonesian banks face a number of short-term risks that could still add to pressure on their performance this year Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO, April 9 Federal Reserve policymakers were unanimous in wanting to ditch the thresholds they had been using to telegraph a policy tightening, according to minutes of a meeting last month that shed little new light on what might prompt an interest-rate rise.
Minutes of the U.S. central bank's March 18-19 policy-setting meeting, Janet Yellen's first as chair, did not reveal any discussion of keeping rates near zero for a "considerable time," as the Fed mentioned in a policy statement issued after the meeting.
"(A)ll members judged that ... it was appropriate to replace the existing quantitative thresholds at this meeting," the minutes said.
"Almost all members judged that the new language should be qualitative in nature and should indicate that, in determining how long to maintain the current (low) federal funds rate, the Committee would assess progress, both realized and expected, toward its objectives of maximum employment and 2 percent inflation."
In the end, the Fed decided to drop its unemployment and inflation thresholds, and instead said it would wait a considerable time after ending a bond-buying program before finally raising rates.
But Yellen drew the most attention from financial markets when, in a post-meeting press conference, she defined "considerable time" as "around six months" depending on the economy - a comment that immediately depressed stocks and bonds. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
HONG KONG, March 22 Asian stocks posted their biggest drop in two weeks on Wednesday as growing doubts about Donald Trump's economic growth agenda prompted investors to dump risky assets and to rush to safe havens such as gold and government bonds.
* Exports +11.3 pct yr/yr in Feb vs forecast +10.6 pct * Feb imports +1.2 pct yr/yr vs forecast +0.6 pct * Trade balance back in black at unadjusted 813.4 bln yen * Seasonally-adjusted surplus nearly 7-yr high of 680.3 bln yen * Trade surplus with United States widens * Trump's trade protectionism clouds outlook (Adds analyst's quote) By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO, March 22 Japan's exports grew the most in more than two years in February, rebounding fro