By Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON Nov 19 A divided Federal Reserve
pored over data on inflation, financial market volatility and
anemic global growth last month, and was left with a muddled
picture of what it meant for the U.S. economy.
The Fed's statement after its Oct. 28-29 gathering largely
sloughed off a mid-October market meltdown and ebbing growth in
other developed economies, with the central bank restating
confidence that the U.S. economy would continue to make
progress.
But the minutes of the meeting released on Wednesday
reflected a complex discussion at the U.S. central bank. Staff
cut their estimates for near-term U.S. economic growth, and Fed
policymakers wrestled with the pros and cons of acknowledging
market turbulence and overseas developments in their statement.
A solid core of officials said the Fed needed to remain
vigilant that public and market expectations about inflation
could shift down - a worrisome development that might increase
the risk of a damaging period of stagnation or outright declines
in wages and prices. The soft pace of inflation has become a
central concern at the Fed and other major central banks.
"Many participants observed that the committee should remain
attentive to evidence of a possible down shift in longer-term
inflation expectations," the minutes said. "Some of them noted
that if such an outcome occurred, it would be even more
worrisome if growth faltered."
