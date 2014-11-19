(Fixes typo on meeting date in second paragraph)

By Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON Nov 19 A divided Federal Reserve pored over data on inflation, financial market volatility and anemic global growth last month, and was left with a muddled picture of what it meant for the U.S. economy.

The Fed's statement after its Oct. 28-29 gathering largely sloughed off a mid-October market meltdown and ebbing growth in other developed economies, with the central bank restating confidence that the U.S. economy would continue to make progress.

But the minutes of the meeting released on Wednesday reflected a complex discussion at the U.S. central bank. Staff cut their estimates for near-term U.S. economic growth, and Fed policymakers wrestled with the pros and cons of acknowledging market turbulence and overseas developments in their statement.

A solid core of officials said the Fed needed to remain vigilant that public and market expectations about inflation could shift down - a worrisome development that might increase the risk of a damaging period of stagnation or outright declines in wages and prices. The soft pace of inflation has become a central concern at the Fed and other major central banks.

"Many participants observed that the committee should remain attentive to evidence of a possible down shift in longer-term inflation expectations," the minutes said. "Some of them noted that if such an outcome occurred, it would be even more worrisome if growth faltered."