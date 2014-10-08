WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Oct 8 The Federal Reserve's
debate on whether to change its interest rate guidance heated up
last month, with several officials saying the U.S. central bank
risked misleading investors with its current view, according to
minutes of its last policy meeting.
"The concern was raised that the reference to 'considerable
time' in the current forward guidance could be misunderstood as
a commitment rather than as data dependent," said the minutes of
the Fed's Sept. 16-17 meeting, which were released on Wednesday.
In its Sept. 17 statement, the Fed's policy-setting
committee repeated its assurance that rates would stay ultra-low
for a "considerable time" after a bond-buying stimulus program
ends, a pledge it has kept in place since March.
The extent of the debate present in the minutes suggests the
committee could move as soon as its upcoming meeting on Oct.
28-29 to change its description of when it may begin to lift
rates. It has held benchmark overnight borrowing costs near zero
since December 2008.
The minutes also showed signs officials are concerned about
the impact the strengthening U.S. dollar could have on the
economy.
A "couple" of meeting participants noted the possibility
that longer-term inflation expectations might be slightly lower
than the committee's objective, the minutes said.
"Or that domestic inflation might be held down by persistent
disinflation among U.S. trading partners and further
appreciation of the dollar," they added.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by
Tim Ahmann)