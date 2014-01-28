Sterling rally halts around four-week high
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
WASHINGTON Jan 28 The recent volatility in world markets is due to problems in particular developing countries and not linked to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to start tapering its massive monetary stimulus, the IMF's top financial counselor said on Tuesday.
"We are seeing that the events in the past few days ... the major component has to do with problems in a subset of emerging market countries," Jose Vinals, financial counselor and director of the IMF's capital markets department, told reporters.
Vinals added that the Fed was acting prudently in starting to reduce its monthly bond buying program.
LONDON, March 22 Emerging assets slipped on Wednesday after a slide on Wall Street, with stocks snapping an eight-day winning streak, though the South African rand briefly firmed after data showed a narrower current account gap.
LONDON, March 22 The premium that investors demand to hold U.S. over German government debt was the lowest it has been in four months on Wednesday as investors began to doubt promises of a fiscal boost for the world's largest economy.