SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 24 Longer-term U.S.
inflation expectations have stayed fairly constant since the
financial crisis five years ago, but have crept up noticeably in
Britain, according to research published Monday by the Federal
Reserve Bank of San Francisco.
That's despite the fact that the Bank of England has had a
long-standing explicit 2-percent inflation target; the U.S.
Federal Reserve only adopted an inflation target this past
January.
"Even such a severe shock as the financial crisis did not
significantly change U.S. household long-run inflation
expectations," wrote Bharat Trehan, a San Francisco Fed research
advisor, and Oskar Zorrilla, a graduate student, in the latest
edition of the San Francisco Fed's Economic Letter. "It will be
interesting to see what effect the formal target will have on
U.S. inflation expectations."
The recent rise in British inflation expectations is "not
particularly troublesome" if longer-term inflation expectations
are simply tracking reported, current inflation, as is often the
case with household surveys, the researchers wrote.
More problematic, in terms of central bank credibility, is
elevated household uncertainty in Britain over the expected rate
of price rises, they said.
In the U.S., the range of household opinions about inflation
for the coming year widened after the crisis, but there was very
little disagreement about inflation five years out.
In Britain, households appear to be just as uncertain about
inflation five years into the future as they are about inflation
in the coming year.
"This is troubling," the researchers wrote. "As noted
earlier, monetary policy is mainly what determines inflation
over the long run. Hence, if the central bank's inflation target
is credible, it is not clear why long-run inflation expectations
should be as dispersed as short-run expectations."