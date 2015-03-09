NEW YORK, March 9 Americans had a dimmer view of
inflation, spending, and home prices last month, according to a
Federal Reserve survey that appeared to log a change in
perceptions on the U.S. economy.
The New York Fed's survey of consumer expectations also
found a marked jump in expectations of job stability in
February, and of prospects for finding a new job if need be.
With overall inflation measures below the central bank's
target, median one-year-out inflation expectations fell for a
third straight month to 2.8 percent, the lowest level since the
survey started in mid-2013. Three-year ahead expectations
remained stable.
Thanks to depressed views especially in the west of the
country, median home price change expectations dropped to 3
percent from 3.4 percent a month earlier, the lowest level since
the survey began.
Household spending expectations also hit a survey low, due
in part to a drop in the views of younger and lower-income
respondents.
The web-based survey taps about 1,200 Americans on a
12-month rotating basis.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)