NEW YORK Aug 10 Americans expected to tighten
their purse strings last month, according to a Federal Reserve
Bank of New York survey that also found home and gasoline prices
were expected to weaken.
The New York Fed's survey of consumer expectations, released
on Monday, found median one- and three-year ahead inflation
expectations remained stable at 3 percent.
But over the coming year, household spending growth
expectations plunged to 3.5 percent in July, from 4.3 percent
the previous month, hitting the lowest since the survey began in
mid-2013 thanks in part to respondents over 40-years old and
those with lower levels of education.
Home price inflation expectations logged the survey's
second-lowest level at 3.2 percent, from 3.5 percent, while
year-ahead gas price inflation predictions slumped to 4.4
percent, from 5.4 percent.
The survey taps about 1,200 respondents on a 12-month
rotating basis.
