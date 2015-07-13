NEW YORK, July 13 Americans expected higher earnings and home-price growth last month, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey that also found little change in inflation expectations.

The New York Fed's survey of consumer expectations, released on Monday, found median earnings growth expectations rose to 2.5 percent in June from 2.3 percent in May, among the highest readings since the poll started in mid-2013.

Home price-change expectations rose to 3.5 percent, a high water mark for the year but still below last year's average.

The survey, which taps about 1,200 respondents on a 12-month rotating basis, found one- and three-year-ahead inflation expectations each edged slightly higher to 3 percent. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish)