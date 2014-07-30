July 30 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday pressed ahead with its plan to wind down its bond-buying stimulus and upgraded its assessment of the U.S. economy, while reaffirming it is in no rush to raise interest rates.

* The central bank cut its monthly asset purchases to $25 billion from $35 billion, leaving it on course to shutter the program this fall. * The Fed reiterated that it would likely keep rates near zero for a "considerable time" after its bond buying ends and restated that an "accommodative" policy was needed. * The Fed has kept overnight rates near zero since December 2008 and has more than quadrupled its balance sheet to $4.4 trillion through a series of bond purchase programs. * It cited improving labor market conditions and declining unemployment and acknowledged rising inflation.

COMMENTS: ART HOGAN, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST AT WUNDERLICH SECURITIES IN NEW YORK:

"The real good news in the statement is there is nothing that is eye-poppingly different than consensus. We've seen some better economic data that was spoken to, so mildly hawkish on the pickup in inflation and we knew that after looking at the CPI or the PCE.

"To a certain extent it tells a story that we expected, we got the taper as expected and the real viewpoint of the committee is they can keep monetary policy accommodative even after we reach our inflation and employment goals. So that speaks to that we are going to start raising rates but it's going to be sometime in the first half of 2015 and that is consensus - and consensus gets you a market that rallies. Any expectations for surprise were to a signal of sooner rather than later, meaning the economy has picked up significant steam and we may well have to start raising rates earlier and we didn't get that message whatsoever."

KIM RUPERT, MANAGING DIRECTOR AT ACTION ECONOMICS IN SAN FRANCISCO:

"There were no real surprises. Trimming of the taper was as expected, and they upgraded their economic outlook. The Fed shows no sign of changing its policy stance anytime soon."

OMER ESINER, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, COMMONWEALTH FOREIGN EXCHANGE, WASHINGTON:

"Overall, the statement while mixed, did seem to once again overlook some of the key improvements in the economy recently. The fact that officials still see excess slack in the labor markets as noteworthy suggests a high level of comfort with leaving rates very low."

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: Indexes pared some losses BONDS: Treasury yields rose as bond prices fell FOREX: The dollar was little changed against the yen and euro