WASHINGTON May 20 The Federal Reserve will soon
take up prudential standards and liquidity requirements for
insurance companies deemed "too big to fail" that are intended
to head off risks to financial stability, Fed Governor Daniel
Tarullo said in a speech to the National Association of
Insurance Commissioners on Friday.
It will also propose capital requirements for insurance
firms it regulates, with separate tracks for the handful of
those companies designated "systemically important" and for
smaller holding companies that own banks.
Under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, federal
regulators can determine non-bank companies such as AIG
could put the entire financial system in danger should they fail
and require they take certain measures, such as holding more
capital, to stave off threats to the country's financial
stability.
Tarullo said "the enhanced corporate governance and
risk-management standards for systemically important insurance
companies will likely build on the core provisions of our
consolidated supervisory framework for large domestic and
foreign banking organizations" and include adjustments for the
unique nature of the insurance industry.
The liquidity requirements to be suggested as part of the
enhanced standards will likely involve stress-testing, cash flow
projections, contingency plans to manage liquidity stress
events, and internal controls, he added.
