WASHINGTON, June 3 Major insurers American
International Group Inc and Prudential Financial Inc
would be required to hold enough capital to head off
risks to the U.S. financial system as part of a regulatory
shakeup of the insurance industry proposed by the Federal
Reserve on Friday.
The U.S. central bank gained regulatory authority over the
two systemically important insurance companies and 12 insurance
firms that own banks as a result of the 2010 Dodd-Frank reform
law designed to strengthen U.S. oversight of Wall Street.
Under the proposals, insurance firms that own banks will
also face a new set of capital standards.
The details on capital requirements for the firms overseen
by the Fed have yet to be determined.
The proposals, which have been five years in the making,
seek to force the companies to have enough capital on hand to
ward off excessive borrowing or insolvency and prevent a repeat
of the 2008 financial crisis.
AIG and Prudential have been deemed "too big to fail"
because of the outsized threat they pose to financial stability.
For them, the Fed proposes a consolidated approach with
firms' assets and liabilities categorized into segments based on
potential risk with those that pose a higher threat requiring
more capital against them.
Under a separate proposal, they would also have to comply
with new corporate governance and risk-management standards
including undergoing regular liquidity stress testing, providing
comprehensive cash flow projections and developing contingency
funding plans should there be a liquidity crunch.
They would also need to maintain a 90-day liquidity cash
buffer.
As insurance companies that own banks are generally less
complex and have fewer international activities, the Fed plans a
"building block" approach in which they would aggregate the
capital across a firm's different units to calculate a single
requirement.
The proposed two-tier framework for the separate types of
firms "reflects the different risks they pose to the safety and
soundness of depository institutions and to the financial system
more generally," Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo said in a
statement.
He added that the central bank had adopted such an approach
to avoid unnecessary compliance costs on those who pose the
least risk.
The Fed currently oversees roughly one quarter of the $8
trillion U.S. insurance industry.
MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, was
previously categorized as systemically important, but a federal
judge struck down that designation in March. The U.S. government
has appealed.
There is no currently defined timeline for when the Fed
expects the proposals will be finalized, Federal Reserve
officials said. The next step in the rulemaking process for both
proposals is a period for public comment until Aug. 2.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)