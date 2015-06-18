WASHINGTON, June 18 Any changes to the rate that
the Federal Reserve pays to banks on excess reserves will take
effect immediately upon approval, rather than at the end of a
two-week maintenance period, the central bank announced on
Thursday.
The change is being made to improve the ability of the Fed
to use the payments made to banks on excess reserves as a tool
for raising its target interest rate.
By paying more, the Fed would encourage banks to hold more
reserves, pulling money from the financial system and raising
short term rates overall.
The change will take effect on July 23. The Fed is not
expected to raise interest rates before September.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)