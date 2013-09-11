By Rachelle Younglai
| WASHINGTON, Sept 10
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 Republican Senator Johnny
Isakson on Tuesday expressed concerns about the potential
nomination of former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers to
serve as the next chairman of the Federal Reserve, but stopped
short of saying he would oppose him.
Isakson is the latest senator to express concerns about
Summers in what has become an unusual public debate on the
merits of Summers and Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen to succeed Ben
Bernanke as Fed chairman.
"He is a smart man, knows his economics and may end up being
the choice we have to choose from," the Georgia senator told
Reuters.
"But it is fair to say I have some concerns that would have
to be answered. Would I rule it out entirely? No. But I have
some reservations that would have to be dealt with and that
would be between me and Mr. Summers."
Isakson would not provide detail on his concerns.
A number of senators - mostly Democrats - have criticized
Summers for easing banking restrictions and not regulating
derivatives when he was treasury secretary in the 1990s during
Bill Clinton's presidency. Some believe that helped lay the
foundation for the recent financial crisis.
Those senators also have taken issue with what they view as
Summers' acerbic personality, as well as with comments he made
while president of Harvard University suggesting that women had
less natural aptitude for engineering and science than men. He
has since said he regrets those comments.
Isakson, who has helped lead a small group of Republican
senators to work with the White House on fiscal issues, said he
did not have any reservations about Yellen because he was not
familiar with her.
Isakson's concerns about Summers could signal the
difficulties Obama might face in securing the Republican support
he will likely need to get Summers confirmed by the Senate.
The Democrats have a 54-46 advantage in the Senate and 20
Democratic senators have sent Obama a letter urging him to
choose Yellen to lead the Federal Reserve. Two of those include
Sherrod Brown, who has said he would vote against a Summers
nomination, and Jeff Merkley, who according to congressional
aides, also will oppose him.
In addition to Brown and Merkley, other Senate Democrats are
mulling ways to prevent Summers from becoming Fed chair, Senate
aides said. The opposition from within Obama's own party will
make it hard for Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid to rally his
Democratic caucus around Summers if he is nominated.
"Summers will be a heavy lift in the Senate," said one
senior Senate Democratic aide.
Bernanke's term expires at the end of January and the White
House had said Obama would announce his pick for the Fed in the
fall.
However, the timing is unclear after the Obama
administration spent the past eight days trying to get Congress
to approve a military strike against Syria only to reverse
course on Tuesday in favor of a diplomatic solution.
The Federal Reserve has come under intense public scrutiny
and stirred controversy as a result of its aggressive efforts to
prop up the financial sector during the 2007-09 crisis and an
unprecedented bond buying program aimed at stimulating faster
economic growth.
Isakson said he was concerned with that bond buying program,
known as quantitative easing, becoming a habit rather than a
short-term strategy and said it was important for the Fed to be
clear with the public about all of its actions.
"There is going to be a need for an open transparent
communicator at the head of Federal Reserve. I think that may be
the most important quality they need to have," Isakson said.
"As far as the American people are concerned, the Fed is a
little bit of a mysterious organization," he said.