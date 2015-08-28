Aug 27 Central bankers from around the globe are
gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, over the next few days for
the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank's annual economic
symposium.
Following are highlights:
(All times are local/EDT/GMT)
Friday, Aug. 28
0800/1000/1400 - Boston University Professor Simon Gilchrist
and Egon Zakrajsek, associate director of the Division of
Monetary Affairs at the Fed's Board of Governors, present paper
on "Inflation Dynamics Through Firms' Pricing Behavior."
Stanford University professor Pete Klenow is the discussant.
0900/1100/1500 - Harvard University professor Gita Gopinath
presents paper on "International Aspects of Inflation Dynamics."
University of Wisconsin professor Charles Engel is the
discussant.
1025/1225/1665 - Panel discussion on inflation dynamics with
Swiss National Bank Governing Board Chairman Thomas Jordan, MIT
professor Athanasios Orphanides and Central Bank of Chile
Governor Rodrigo Vergara.
1240/1440/1840 - Luncheon address by Tsinghua University
professor David Daokui Li.
Saturday, Aug. 29
0800/1000/1400 - Johns Hopkins University professor Jon
Faust and Indiana University professor Eric Leeper present paper
on "Reinflation Challenges and the Inflation Targeting
Paradigm." Columbia University professor Takatoshi Ito is the
discussant.
0900/1100/1500 - University of Maryland associate professor
S. Boragan Aruoba and University of Pennsylvania professor Frank
Schorfheide present paper on "Inflation Dynamics During and
After the Zero Lower Bound." London Business School professor
Lucrezia Reichlin is the discussant.
1025/1225/1625 - Panel discussion on global inflation
dynamics with Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer,
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, European Central Bank Vice
President Vitor Constancio and Reserve Bank of India Governor
Raghuram Rajan.
